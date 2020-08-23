Supply chain coming up big during crisis
As someone that works in the U.S. supply chain as a truck driver, I know firsthand the innovation and technology necessary to meet consumer and business demands in this country.
While that innovation and technology are always on display, never more so were they put to use than for the last five months during the coronavirus pandemic. Entire supply chains shifted, demand for products that weren’t usually hard to find skyrocketed and other products that were generally stable all but disappeared.
Through all these supply chain disruptions it was impressive to see some of the most vital products the public needs keep getting where they needed to be. Prescription medication was one of those products. While shortages were widely reported, our nation’s medication supply chain kept up with distributors leading these efforts.
From the manufacturers to the distributors to the local drug stores, the industry innovated its way through the pandemic and kept medications going to the health care providers and patients that needed them.
While we saw a lot of struggles in the U.S. this year, we also saw a lot of bright spots. People filled in the gaps, stepped up and helped each other out. As our nation works towards a vaccine, it’s good to know that the supply chain that made sure we had critical medical supplies this spring is up and ready to get the vaccine where it needs to be when it’s ready.
Robert Haddeman
Eau Claire