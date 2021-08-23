A note to Afghanistan veterans from a WWII/Korean War vet (enlisted sailor 07/01/1943 to 12/31/1945; officer 07/01/1951 to 06/31/1953): You did not fight in vain, lose buddies in vain, lose blood and body parts in vain.
As I did, you went where and when you were ordered, did what you were ordered to do. Which was to facilitate a well-thought-out plan to return the Kabul government to some sort of stability after years of Russian/Taliban messing around.
Yes, grieve for the 2,000 men and women who didn’t come home — I’m still grieving for Ed Heron, Stan Larson, Otto Terrebessy, Stan Jurgalonis and many other friends who left home with me but never came home — but don’t ever think the 2,000 died in vain.
Looked at from a different angle: You carried out orders from your country, doing what its leaders in foreign policy considered very clearly right at the time. Don’t even think, much less ask, “Was it right?” You can’t do that. You don’t do that with personal decisions. Don’t do it now with state decisions. Whether they look right or wrong now is irrelevant.
Granted, that it’s easier for me to say this because we beat the Japanese and Axis alliance in WWII and kept the South Koreans from joining North Korea in what is now a totally failed communist state. But the principle remains the same: Be proud that you served your country in what now appears to be a failed attempt to save a whole population from a harsh, cruel, regressive Muslim rule.