Oath violated
Derrick Van Orden violated his military oath. He took an oath to support and defend the Constitution against enemies, both foreign and domestic, when he entered the U.S. Navy. He violated that oath.
Van Orden was at the Donald Trump “stop (start) the steal” rally on Jan. 6: Trump’s plot to steal the election away from the American public who elected Joe Biden president. Van Orden pledged allegiance to Trump, not our democratic republic. He was part of an enemy effort to stop the peaceful transfer of power after a free and fair election. A photo shows him at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He used campaign funds to join this insurrection.
Trump’s “stop the steal” is an illegal, unconstitutional movement to steal the 2020 presidential election from the American public using the baseless “Big Lie” that Biden won because of election fraud and irregularities. Van Orden knew by Jan. 6, 2021, that Trump had lost 15 of 16 “Big Lie” lawsuits, including in the U.S. and Wisconsin supreme courts.
Significantly, Wisconsin Federal District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, reviewed all of Trump’s claimed facts and dismissed his lawsuit on the merits, ruling that there was no basis for Trump’s claims and that Wisconsin’s election processes and results were correct. All swing states’ votes for Biden were validated by recounts and audits and electors confirmed by Jan. 6. Van Orden had no legitimate factual basis to dispute these results. Yet, he tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power resulting in the domestic enemy violent insurrection on our Capitol.
Van Orden chooses lies over facts. He should be prosecuted, not elected.
Mike O’Brien
Eau Claire
Climate woes
Due to climate change, the planet continues to heat up, stoking increases in wildfires, drought and raging storms.
The U.S. federal government, under the Biden administration, has been working to address climate change through strengthening clean car standards, supporting infrastructure changes to expand electric car availability, and providing subsidies for new electric car purchases. Considering that transportation is the worst source of climate pollution in the U.S., these efforts are to be lauded, but more can be done.
We need stronger long-term standards that will improve air quality, protect our health and save drivers money at the pump. Consumer Reports survey data indicates that 89% of adult U.S. drivers agree that automakers should continue to improve fuel economy for all vehicle types. Wisconsin could join the other 17 states and D.C. and enact standards stronger than the federal government’s existing plan, helping lead the nation to a zero-emissions future. Under the Clean Air Act, states can implement and follow standards stricter than the federal standards.
As an owner of an electric car — which we love — I recognize these cars are currently not affordable for many residents. Despite the long-term savings on gas and maintenance, the upfront costs, even with recently approved subsidies, keep these cars out of reach for far too many who may otherwise be interested. So, while electric vehicles are a necessary part of the plan to address climate change through reduced reliance on fossil fuels, increasing clean car standards now is an important step for climate change advocates.
Having stronger clean car standards will improve overall public health through cleaner air while saving money on gas. Contact your representatives today so Wisconsin can be added to the growing list of states with stronger fuel-economy standards.
Mary Canales
Eau Claire