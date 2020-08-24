Event may not be best place for children
Monday’s front page had a photo of a small group peacefully protesting in front of the post office showing a toddler on its mother’s shoulders and two girls in the 8- to 12-year-old age range.
I totally understand wanting your children to grow up standing up for what they believe in and using their voices to be heard.
First, did these girls understand why they were there and are they old enough to understand and have an opinion? Was it something they believed in?
Second, I questioned the wisdom of having them there. It only takes one person to change a peaceful protest to a dangerous one that could end in harm to anyone involved.
Jane Phillips
Eau Claire
Bad information a worry as election nears
Disinformation about Joe Biden appeared on my cellphone as an outgoing text message.
The body of the text contained an opening statement and a link to a site that mimicked the false statement’s “fact.” It was on a stream that was open between my daughter and me. It was very scary to learn that my phone could be hacked, as well as very scary that I could inadvertently be sending out political lies.
Please be careful during this hotly contested campaign.
Barbara Shafer
Eau Claire