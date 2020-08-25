Everything in U.S. far from ‘under control’
You can fool some of the people all of the time. Especially those glued to President Donald Trump’s channel — Fox News.
Those who “flip off” the COVID-19 medical experts, flaunting their “freedom of choice” by selfishly doing as they please, while threatening the health of friends and neighbors, are the same people who believe Trump when he says he has the virus “under control.” Their ignorance parades as they disdainfully refuse to wear a mask. They might as well publicly wear a dunce hat.
Let’s check Trump’s “under control” claim. I have been tracking the following countries for six months. During the previous 30 days — up to Aug. 22 — here’s what has transpired:
1. South Korea: 3,064 new cases and 12 new deaths.
2. Canada: 12,132 new cases and 194 new deaths.
3. Italy: 12,033 new cases and 345 new deaths.
4. Japan: 33,418 new cases and 166 new deaths.
5. Germany: 28,551 new cases and 146 new deaths.
6. Spain: 110,111 new cases and 412 new deaths.
7. France: 56,064 new cases and 331 new deaths.
8. U.K.: 26,936 new cases and 358 new deaths.
9. And the shameful USA: 1,695,852 new cases and 33,017 new deaths.
On a per-capita basis, the USA has experienced 10 times the number of new cases as the other eight countries combined, and 29 times the number of new deaths combined.
Trump’s incessant “under control” lie is just one of his 20,000. I easily debunked his false claim before your eyes.
We have become a pathetic nation these past four years. Kudos to those who are doing the right thing to help defeat this virus. Much more work is needed.
Steve Hogseth
Menomonie