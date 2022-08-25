Letter-writer off base
The letter to the editor I read today was the most ridiculous and offensive one I have read in your paper. For reference, it was entitled “Pregnancy is unique to women” and appeared on Aug. 17.
The CDC issued a statement saying people who are pregnant may have a higher risk to get seriously ill if they contract monkeypox. The writer states that because the CDC used the term “people” they are implying it is not just women who become pregnant and breast feed but “people in general, i.e. men also.”
Really? Is that really what you think? That is just the kind of inflammatory conspiracy theory type stuff that some people are pushing these days. These are often the same people that still believe the election was stolen, support the insurrection, put “Let’s Go Brandon” signs in their yard and are presently threatening the FBI. It is both sad and troubling that we have people such as these in our country.
Victoria Clemann
Eau Claire
Kenosha riots recalled
The two-year anniversary of the Kenosha riots was this week. Two years ago, anti-police protests turned violent and the rioters caused over $50 million in damage and burned down entire city blocks. The violence went on for several days.
During the critical early hours, Gov. Tony Evers failed to send in enough National Guard reinforcements and left local law enforcement overwhelmed. His slow reaction created an opportunity for the violence to worsen.
Evers even added fuel to the fire before all the facts were known by tweeting, “What we know for certain is that (Jacob Blake) is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”
I’ve been following news of the Kenosha anniversary, and it’s apparent that Evers has learned nothing from his slow response, nor from carelessly fanning the flames of the unrest. He even called Kenosha “a dead issue” and said he has no regrets about his actions or inaction — not even the incendiary, anti-police language.
Kenosha might seem a world away, but Eau Claire isn’t all that different. Both are medium-sized Wisconsin cities with similar demographics. We are all Wisconsinites.
Imagine if a huge swath of Eau Claire was either burned down and demolished or still boarded up. Lives and countless businesses lost. That’s what Evers allowed to happen in Kenosha.
Remember Kenosha when deciding whether to keep Evers or replace him with Army veteran and business leader Tim Michels this November.
Christina Swenson
Augusta
PACT Act applauded
If you are a veteran or family survivor of a veteran, the signing of the PACT Act by President Joe Biden is truly positive.
It is important that we remember to recognize and thank the people who pushed this to success, as in veterans groups, Jon Stewart and Sen. Tammy Baldwin. This bill assists veterans from Vietnam, the Gulf War and post 9/11.
This expands the eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures as well as adds more than 20 presumptive conditions. The bill requires the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care and will help to improve research, provide staff education and administer treatment related to toxic exposures.
The VA defines presumptive conditions as: “conditions the VA automatically assumes (or presumes) that your service caused.” Presumptive conditions are defined by laws and regulations. Individuals just need to meet the service requirements for presumption.
Bobbi Barone
Eau Claire
Trail needs attention
I need to get through to someone about an age-old issue.
Our Chippewa River State Trail is a huge disgrace. I “try” to bike it and have for years. I cannot rollerblade it any more since it’s in such terrible condition. I’ve contacted our DNR person year after year and am not pleased with his response.
This is a 30-year-old trail. The snowmobilers are able to use/share the trail for some of the paved trail south of Eau Claire heading all the way to Caryville. The section from Caryville to Meridean is horrible, too.
At what point will money be used to make this a trail that can actually be promoted with honesty? I am ashamed to promote this trail to others. It can be publicized all you want in various flyers, magazines and websites as a nice state trail but that is a blatant lie. The weeds are knee-high to waist-high in the middle of the paved trail (weeds growing through the nasty cracks). And pavement torn up from snowmobiles. And potholes and rodent holes as big as 12 inches wide. And when repairs are done, they suck.
I truly cannot ride my bike without keeping my eyes one foot in front of me in order to not cause damage to my bike or me. It would be a real nice treat to be able to look at the scenery around the area as I bike but that’s impossible. When will this very old trail get some serious attention?
Kathy Robinson
Eau Claire
Evers’ record positive
My attendance at a rally Aug. 11 at the Laborers’ local union hall in Eau Claire gave me a renewed sense of appreciation for our governor, Tony Evers.
During his first term in office Evers has managed, with very little help from the Legislature, to move important infrastructure projects ahead. These include improving 5,000 miles of roads, strengthening over 1,250 bridges and extending broadband access to the rural and farm areas.
Likewise notable are the clearing of the court backlog of sexual assault cases, the vetoing of dozens of bills restricting voting rights, the awarding of loans of more than $280 million to over 55,000 small businesses, and the stewarding of the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin’s history.
Why would the citizens of Wisconsin, in the upcoming November election, trade Evers for his opponent, a part-time resident by the name of Tim Michels, who has denigrated the present administration’s accomplishments in referring to them as Evers’ “dismal record”?
What, pray tell, is “dismal” about this record?
If Michels considers it “dismal” work to serve the needs of drivers, vacationers, farmers, women, voters, business owners and other workers, who exactly does he think is going to vote for him?
Don’t we realize how fortunate we are to have Evers, a gentleman politician if there ever was one, serving as Wisconsin’s governor?
Rosemary Kilbridge
Chippewa Falls