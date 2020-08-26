Tiffany fails to represent his constituency
It doesn’t take very long. In only a few weeks in office, he proved that he is a non-thinking Donald Trump clone. A few weeks ago, in just one week’s time, he showed that he is not for his local constituents, but is for the philosophy of Trump.
Recently, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., voted to not expand the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, despite polls that show the public is overwhelming in favor of the act. Republicans have absolutely no plan to take its place. The measure passed 234-179.
Another bill he opposed was to make the child care tax credits fully refundable. This act would provide funds for refurbishing child care facilities and create a tax credit for child care providers. The bill passed 250-161. Can you imagine opposing this bill?
Yet another bill that Tiffany opposed was $50 billion to subsidize child care over the next five years so that working parents could go back to work during this pandemic period. The bill passed 249-163 with Tiffany in the minority.
Does this look like the person you would like to have representing you in Congress? If any of the above bills are not to his bidding, what is?
There is an answer to this problem: Defeat Tiffany in the November election and elect Tricia Zunker. She is the person that we need for the people of this district.
Dale Crisler
Rice Lake