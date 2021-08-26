City developments, event earn praise
My wife and I often say that the Eau Claire downtown development was worth the (long) wait and we daily enjoy all it has to offer.
As if that would not be enough to rejoice, we are now frequent visitors of Altoona’s River Prairie complex. Recently, at the cultural festival day, the park was magical. From the children on the “beaches” by the “river,” the music in the grandstands and all the interesting art and information bulletins, it all attests to creative and hard work by many. After the embarrassing protests against the veteran’s memorial within Eau Claire, the individuals who made this magnificent “boulevard” happen in Altoona must be so proud.
Our shout out to all movers and shakers, volunteers, donors and and city governance who made this area so livable and beautiful. We certainly notice and are grateful.
Anton Smets
Eau Claire
Referendum tough on many seniors
The Eau Claire school district has referendum fever again.
After reading several articles in the Leader-Telegram pertaining to the Eau Claire school district and a referendum on the horizon, I hope retired seniors living on fixed incomes and others stand up and be counted. Our demographic is one of the fastest rising and will only get larger as the years go by.
Let’s go back to 2011 when the ECASD had a passed referendum for $51.85 million, or back to 2016 when the ECASD had a passed referendum for $87.9 million. The passed 2016 referendum states that the ECASD exceeds the revenue limit to the tune of $5.86 million for 2016-2017 and for the next 14 years up to the 2030-31 school year. I’m sure the Eau Claire school district board will make this information public in their quest for another referendum.
Some time ago state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, assured me that the state will be supplying two thirds of K-12 School district funding this budget cycle. This is separate from the federal funding and the American Rescue Plan Act.
A recent report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum confirms that property taxes have increased the last two years This report confirms that school district referenda across this state is one of the reasons. The referendum itself is unfair. While all registered voters in a school district can vote, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab. Glad I’m not in the ECASD.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
On vaccinations, threats and funding
Why do we have to give these brain-dead people an incentive to get the COVID shot, yet they’ll take something some huckster on the 5 o’clock follies (Fox News) says will work. I guess you can’t fix stupid as the saying goes.
Another thing is the people that still believe the big lie about the election. I guess stupid is as stupid does per Forrest Gump.
The last is what I think the biggest threat to the U.S. is: 1. China, 2. Russia, 3. North Korea, 4. both political parties, 5. Congress, 6. (tie) Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Now I’d really like to know how the $2 trillion relief package is going to be paid for. I don’t think Congress has an idea.
It seems people are upset with the Afghan situation. Remember: Trump brokered the deal and bragged about it. So now the U.S. in our wars is 2-2-1 (World War I and World War II, wins; Vietnam and Afghanistan, losses; Korean War, tie). Maybe now we should stop playing policeman to the world.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Background check effort ill-advised
“Universal” background checks would make me a criminal.
The U.S. House passed a law recently — H.R. 8 (universal background checks) to supposedly control gun violence.
Here is an example of what this resolution really regulates. In the past 15 years I have given my nephews, grandchildren and other youth a firearm when they have completed the Wisconsin hunters safety class and have their parents’ permission. The kid signs an agreement. They are usually not 18 so a parent must sign as well.
In addition, over the years, I have traded or purchased firearms from friends. Also, on occasion, I have lent a firearm for a weekend or season. No paperwork done or needed.
Under H.R. 8, if I do not complete the AFT form 4473 and transact some of these exchanges through a licensed dealer (and pay about $25 for each transaction) it would be a felony.
Felony.
It is already illegal to buy a firearm on behalf of another person (who could not otherwise legally obtain a firearm) called a “straw” purchase (question 21a on the form).
It is already illegal for a felon to possess a firearm (questions 21b and 21c on the form).
For this new law — the question is — how does regulating my transactions make you safer? Criminals will not follow this law. This law would not have prevented several high-profile school shootings, as in Sandy Hook — a stolen firearm. Two more recent events, Georgia and in Colorado, were legal purchases with background checks.
You cannot legislate against evil. Here is a novel idea — let’s make it illegal to kill someone. Make the punishment life in prison — that will solve the problem.
This law (H.R. 8) will not control crime, it will just make me and others criminals.
Dennis R. Vanden Bloomen
Eau Claire
Act would ease voting restrictions
When our freedom to vote is under attack by state-passed voter suppression laws, we can’t afford not to pass U.S. Senate Bill 1, the For the People Act, which will make voting easier for all registered voters (no more hours-long lines) in every state in our union.
Right now, despite majority support from all 50 Democratic senators (backed by a majority of us voters, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the House of Representatives), when it comes to the For the People Act, a minority of U.S. senators are using old-fashioned rules like the filibuster to stop voting in the Senate.
Senate rules are not in the U.S. Constitution and can be changed so the Senate majority can pass a bill. We voters insist on passing the For the People Act, so we are working hard to get our senators to use all constitutional means to enact it into law.
Ann L. Grewe
Eau Claire