Let’s support Eau Claire students in need
I walked into a favored business of mine and spoke of the needs for homeless children in the Eau Claire public schools. Their response was immediate and gratifying. I walked out check in hand, choked up with tears of gratitude.
In our chaotic world of job loss, hurt, separation, pain, COVID-19; I recall some of the joyful times of my youth — the love shared. Approaching 80 years, I would like to see a society where every child and adult can experience that joy — the love — a sense of a welcome bond with our community.
School is about to begin, and I am touching up friends for donations to the Eau Claire schools homeless outreach program. As a retiree, the easiest people to convince of the need to donate are retired educators; they have had experience with children in need. The teachers I have personally contacted have responded generously.
This school year, given the chaos, the uncertainty; problems for children in the Eau Claire Area School District will no doubt be multiplied. I urge you, if you are able, please send a donation to: Eau Claire Area Schools Foundation, 500 Main St., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
To assure the donation’s correct destination, please note in the memo section of your check “Homeless Program” or tell them Charlie sent you. Together perhaps we can help children move beyond the chaos to explore a bit of childhood joy while learning and a sense of inclusion in our great community.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
Our president lacks key characteristics
The non-optional traits required of a USA president:
1. Record of honesty.
2. Evidence of true concern — and actions taken — for the welfare of others.
I deplore a pattern of exchanging insults. I am unalterably opposed to support for any candidate who has clearly and undeniably not met the standards of No. 1 and No. 2 above.
There certainly are many additional traits that support eligibility for election to the office of president of the USA. If honesty and concern for others are absent, there is nothing to be gained by other measurements.
Fellow citizens, the record book is open. Your vote is necessary. It is time to stand up and be counted.
Dick Fleming
Eau Claire
Liberalism stifles our sense of self-worth
I recently asked my 18-year-old daughter this hypothetical question: “If I could give you enough money to last the rest of your life would you want it?” She replied, “No, I want to make it on my own.”
I told her it was that attitude which would prevent her from ever voting for a liberal. Here’s the irony. The Democrats want you to believe that voting for them is how you will get what you deserve in life. What they really mean is voting for them is how you will never achieve self-fulfillment.
Anyone happy with their life will tell you, the joy is not in what they have but how they got it. The myth of liberalism is that the government will help you get all the things you “deserve.” The truth is liberalism not only can’t provide self-worth, it works to diminish it.
Free health care, free education, free food, free housing. It all sounds great until you realize what it really means. If one spends their life relying on others to provide for them, they miss out on what brings true happiness in life: self-worth. No one can give us self-worth and no one can take it away. However, by continually voting for people who promise to give free “stuff,” people essentially are giving their self-worth away voluntarily.
I hear the argument, “What about those who can’t take care of themselves?” I believe we all share the same empathy for those folks and that’s why we have charity. Consider this: If the government weren’t taking our money and giving it to those who can, we’d have more money to give in charity to those who can’t. Liberalism thrives on eliminating self-worth. I for one am voting to keep mine.
Leland Hook
Fall Creek
Coverage of political conventions lacking
I am confused by the local networks’ program coverage of the RNC.
I am one of many households that rely on antenna TV. I watched the DNC in its entirety and intended to watch the RNC. As a voter I intend to make an informed decision in this year’s election.
Why were we allowed to watch “live” the DNC but not the RNC? Antenna TV coverage of the RNC was aired for one hour and 95% of it was not the actual convention. It was an in-house compilation of speakers chosen by the networks.
PBS aired for three hours, not the actual convention, but only their take on it. Why aren’t the people with antenna TV allowed to watch the RNC convention?
I just checked and there were around five million people that relied on antenna TV when the conversion from analog to digital signals changed. That is a lot of people.
So as day one of this “poor excuse” for convention coverage is ending, I am questioning the obvious unfairness of this and the responsibility of the press in our country. I think it is insulting to the people of our country that the networks don’t think we are smart enough to notice that they not providing equal and fair coverage of our political parties.
Roxy Bunner
Strum
Administration’s time can be better spent
Seriously?
I just read that President Donald Trump is going to pardon Susan B. Anthony. Is this some kind of joke? Just a little late, don’t you think? Is that all that man has to do?
With all the other problems this world has, why is he wasting time and the people’s money on something so stupid?
Half of the world doesn’t even know who Susan B. Anthony is. She was part of history; leave her alone.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire
Kudos to officials in EC for trail system
I enjoyed reading the description of Pat Ivory’s work for the city over the years, especially his work on our city trail system. I would like to congratulate him and everybody else who has had a hand in planning and building this outstanding local resource.
Especially in times like these with limited travel you see people out enjoying these trails every day. The system is useful for both transportation and recreation.
My daily commute to work using the bike trail along the Chippewa River has been made very pleasant by those who put this system together. A couple of years ago, I was excited to hear about the idea of the high bridge trail. It turned out better than I imagined and is now a wonderful spot from which to survey the city.
Each interconnection and extension strengthens the system as a whole. I am glad to see that the city is continuing to improve the trail system: The link under the Madison Street bridge will be a very useful connection to the wonderfully designed trail north of there.
Eau Claire is a beautiful city, and our expanding trail system is a great way to show it off.
Nathan Miller
Eau Claire