After reading the Aug. 25 edition of the ECLT, I found great irony in two articles that were featured on the front page. The first article shared that a robot food delivery service for students is being introduced at UW-EC. Adjacent to that article was the next story that recapped President Joe Biden’s recent decree of forgiving student loan borrowings.
The article on the campus robot exemplifies, at least in a very small part, one of the reasons why student loan borrowings have spiraled out of control. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of N.Y., student loan debt increased 500% since 1999. There is a direct correlation of increased debt levels with the recent proliferation of extravagant student services. All higher education campuses are competing for student loan dollars and have expanded their menu of services to convince 17-to-18-year-olds to attend their universities.
Unfortunately, forgiving student loan debt simply addresses the symptom and not the cause. If society wants to move toward a better solution on the out of control costs of higher education, then we should begin requiring universities to take greater responsibility in producing graduates who have a greater propensity to repay loans. One novel way would be to have colleges and universities act as cosigners (in whole or in part) for those students from whom they are directly benefiting through their federal, subsidized student loans. Doing so will reduce the frivolous campus life expenditures and increase investment in the programs that produce gainfully employed graduates. You would see graduation rates increase, student loan defaults decrease and programs that produce tangible results.
However, you might have to walk to the cafeteria instead of having services such as your meal delivered by a robot.
Darin McFadden
Strum
A good example
At CMEC’s “Countdown to Kindergarten,” nervous soon-to-be-kindergarteners sat criss-cross applesauce on colorful mats while a real kindergarten teacher told them what to expect on their first day of school.
“Maybe you feel two thumbs up, like me, really excited. Or maybe you feel medium. Or not excited at all,” she said, thumbs down. “Your feelings are your feelings. I just hope everyone has part of every day when they feel really good.”
“In my class, we sit like this for morning meeting.” She sang a song. “We have fun together, learn and make friends. Anyone want to learn to read?” Everyone’s hands shot up.
She wrote “Good morning!” on an easel. “Did you know sentences follow rules, just like people?” She counted them on her fingers. “They have to start with a capital letter, have space between words, and end with a sign. Does this sentence follow the rules?” She had the class count the words, then read each one aloud as she pointed. “Good Morning. Good morning,” they read. “Wow,” she said. “You’re reading!”
Next they sat in a circle. “My name is Mrs. Marcott,” she announced, holding a ball in the air before rolling it to a child, asking, “What is your name?” One after another, each child lifted the ball, said their name, and rolled the ball to another child, whispering, “What is your name?” She said learning a person’s name is a great way to make friends.
There were other highlights. Then, as children and parents headed off to ride a school bus, excited for their next adventure, she smiled and said, “Have a great school year. Kindergarten is the best!”