Petryk warrants another term
Budgets need to be respected and state Assembly Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Washington, knows that. Unlike those spendthrifts, Warren approves of certain expenditures but he also keeps them in line.
For example, he has voted to increase funding for education in Wisconsin. He knows that our youth are Wisconsin’s future. He fully knows that students and teachers should get the tools they need for a full education.
Warren also supports a state budget that invests in our hospitals and in our health care workplace.
And finally, if you ask him if he supports our police departments and law enforcement people, you will get a resounding “yes.” And that means no budget cuts.
Let’s keep Petryk as our state representative.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire