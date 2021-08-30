Recently the Leader-Telegram published an article about the Civilian Climate Corps under consideration in President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” budget as typical “progressive folly.”
On the contrary, this 21st century C.C.C. will help Americans work on restoring public lands, bolster community resilience, increase carbon sequestration in the agricultural sector, protect biodiversity and address the changing climate.
The old Civilian Conservation Corps of the New Deal helped to get our country out of the Great Depression and left a legacy of improved state and federal parks. It affected the outlook of men involved and raised the conservation consciousness of many.
A Civilian Climate Corps would have diversity and inclusiveness, furthering the Biden administration promise of environmental justice. Many see this plan as a reminder of the government doing something for the common good. Some conservatives worry about the potential of the program going beyond advertised plans, but others have shown enthusiasm for the notion of work over cash relief.
With more robots replacing workers, the pandemic erasing many jobs and many unmet social needs, a national program like the Civilian Climate Corps would be welcomed by many citizens, young and old alike. Already major cities are drawing up plans for remediation projects, biking and walking trails, planting urban gardens, improving parks, restoring wetlands, and working with the elderly and disabled. There are indications that a pilot program may soon emerge and the four million Americans who have been unemployed for more than six months may find hope in such a program.
The former C.C.C. was a lifesaver for many. This new Civilian Climate Corps could be just as important. I am optimistic and counting on Congressman Ron Kind to champion this new climate program and ensure it’s included in the “Build Back Better” budget.
Peter Whitis
Altoona
Change the name of ‘suicide’ bombers
In light of recent events in Afghanistan, it’s about time we stop elevating the killers of men, women and children to the label of suicide bombers.
Suicide is not their purpose, homicide is. Please, let’s begin calling them what they clearly are, homicide bombers.