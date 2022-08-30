Forgiving loans ill-advised
We have heard about the students who paid off their loans, but what about all the plumbers, electricians, carpenters, landscapers and restaurant workers who never went to college?
Now we are supposed to pay for others who will make much more in a lifetime than we ever will. We have to a pay for a student loan we never borrowed in the form of taxes.
Studies show that college students who pay their way are better students than the ones who don't earn their way. The Democratic politicians will only cause more hate, discontent and class warfare and will help Donald Trump become all too powerful.
William Nemitz
Eau Claire
Much is asked of teachers
I retired from teaching in June. I went on vacation and actually felt like I could breathe; my house is clean and organized, I sit and watch TV without feeling guilty and I have read 29 books this summer. I will miss working with teenagers, but I will not miss the anxiety that comes with getting up every day feeling like no matter how much I did, it wasn’t enough.
If you are a parent, an administrator or a community member, please think before asking teachers for more this year, before criticizing them, before believing the next “unbelievable” thing you hear from your child, your neighbor or your 24-hour news network. Teachers are not indoctrinating children, they are not "making kids gay," they are not teaching critical race theory. Teachers are preparing kids for a challenging world — teaching basic, social and critical-thinking skills. Teachers are showing kids how to be kind and respectful even as they see adults around them doing the opposite. They stock their desk drawers with food for the child who doesn't get enough to eat at home. They listen when kids are struggling and they help them access the mental health supports that just might save their lives. And if that isn’t enough, they prepare for the moment when they might have to step in front of a bullet to save a child's life. They believe in them, encourage them and reassure them.
And they do this for 30 kids at a time in their classroom — all day, every day. Then, they take home assignments to grade and lesson plans to develop because there isn't enough time in the day. The teachers who show up every day, regardless of the attacks on their profession, are heroes. Please treat them that way.
Angela Roloson
Osseo
Grave issues all too common
I feel obligated to comment regarding a letter in "Voice of the People" in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Our family has had the same experience as theirs. Our flowers were put at graves in rural Eau Claire County. Two years ago, our artificial flowers were removed by someone without our consent.
This year's arrangement was in a basket wired to an elephant hook in between two cement markers (a small place). Recently, a member of my family attended a burial at the cemetery and discovered their removal.
Last year, the ones at my grandparents', parents' and husband's graves were all taken. They were all planted in receptacles made in the markers, not directly in the ground.
I hope the person or persons have a conscience. This is stealing.
Barb Meeker
Augusta