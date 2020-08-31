America, it’s time for all of us to wake up
As result of recent riots, burning and looting, downtown areas of Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Portland and others are in ruins.
Many Black neighborhoods that had taken years to establish are again a war zone, and the children, elderly and poor are paying the price. Had the feckless mayors supported the police and allowed them to do their job, this would not have happened, and lives and property would have been saved.
Instead, they put their knee on the neck of their police, refused to let them do their job and defund them, thereby attracting and encouraging criminals. It’s simple to see they got what they asked for — lawlessness and losses of life and property.
Now the same failed leadership of those cities and states are demanding funds from the rest of the country to rebuild, and they want us to elect their same clan to govern the whole country. God forbid. We must be crazy to even consider that.
Americans and free and safe society are built upon the rule of law. After these current examples of failed ideology and poor leadership, there should be no question as to what works and protects us all, and what doesn’t.
Wayne Peters
Eau Claire
Incident shows need for better training
My son was on his way to work trimming Christmas trees a short time ago.
It was 6 in the morning on a hot summer day, so he drove our moped to work. He was early, so he made a little detour into a cul-de-sac in the country.
A sheriff saw him and pulled him over. As the sheriff walked up to my son, my boy’s cellphone started buzzing. When my boy reached to his pocket to shut it off, the sheriff pulled a gun and pointed it at him.
Quite traumatizing to a 16-year-old boy who has never been pulled over by the police before. If his skin color was black, he may not be here today.
I think better training is needed.
Michael Nigon
Elk Mound
Forebears fought for our voting rights
Those who train for marathons or concert performances know the long hours and concentrated effort, pain and deprivation required for the eventual freedom of action their dedication affords them.
The same applies to those who’ve quested after the right to vote, those forebears of ours who struggled tirelessly for the freedom of self-determination. They have done the hard work. To them belong the laurels, the euphoria their dedication brought them in final victory. Nonetheless, we, their heirs, should be cognizant of the blood, sweat and tears they expended on their and our behalf to secure this privilege.
Although we may not appreciate as keenly the freedom to vote as did our forebears who fought for the right, we are beholden to them to exercise and protect that sovereign inheritance. There can be no legitimate excuse for shirking that civic responsibility and no tolerance for depriving any citizen unimpeded access to the polls.
Democracy depends on full participation and rigorous oversight. In that sense, we should all be in training, at least to keep fit and our nation sound.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Severity of shooting warrants protests
No human should be shot at point blank in the back seven times without someone protesting.
Annette Smetana
Eau Claire