I thank the Leader-Telegram for publishing the Aug. 3 article “Shelter expansion vote delayed.”
I am writing because the juxtaposition of my comments in the article alongside comments from Libby Richter may lead people to think I am a “not-in-my-backyard” person when it comes to homeless people. This is not the case and I wish to set the record straight.
Homeless people are not a problem to be politicized or socialized; instead, the problem I spoke of at the Eau Claire Plan Commission meeting is one of mismanagement and lack of communication by Catholic Charities. Since June 2021, when former Sojourner House on-site coordinator Kiana Schoen resigned, there has not been an on-site coordinator. The absence of an on-site coordinator is not new. Previous to Kiana, on-site coordinators have only lasted up to a year before Sojourner House was once again without management.
I also wanted to be clear that Catholic Charities’ Kevin Burch misrepresented contacting Sojourner House neighbors regarding expansion plans. I was never contacted. Other neighbors who are also within 300 feet were not contacted. We have contacted Sojourner House and Catholic Charities numerous times to address concerns and have never gotten a response. Burch may have made other misrepresentations that are not being addressed. For example, he never confirmed there would be Catholic Charities paid staff to keep Sojourner House open 24/7 as part of the expansion. If there was open and transparent communication between Catholic Charities and the Eau Claire community, perhaps the problems Sojourner House creates would not continue to get worse and might even be solved.
I attended the meeting to express my concerns about how Sojourner House mistreats their clients through mismanagement, misrepresentations and lack of communication. These homeless, unhoused individuals and the Eau Claire community deserve better.
Michael Milewski
Eau Claire
Faith, other factors lift Taliban
Twenty years ago we battered and bombed the bearded Taliban into mountain caves or cross-border, safe-haven tribal retreats in Pakistan. They looked so ragged in their robes, their soft-cloth head wear, sashes and sandals. Their only possessions were patience, whatever they could roll into their prayer rugs, their Kalashnikovs and a fervent faith in their cause with the promise of eternal glory when dying for it.
With time ... and God ... on their side, they were invincible.