Education key
Regardless of politics, I hope that all would agree that providing our children with a quality education is extremely important not only for them and their success in life but also for the “health” of our community, our state and the nation.
I believe that it is critical that we support our schools in every way we can. Minimally, we need to hire and retain quality teachers, insist on reasonable classroom teacher-to-student ratios, provide updated classroom resources, and provide a safe and positive learning environment for all students. If you agree, you need to vote for Tony Evers for governor.
When Scott Walker became governor in 2011, with the support of the Republican-controlled Senate and Assembly, he made devastating cuts in aid for the public school system. According to an article on wispolitics.com, public education has yet to recover from the 2011 cuts in part because Republicans have continued to prioritize tax cuts over education funding.
The Walker administration also went after benefits for most public employees, including teachers, and greatly limited the unions’ ability to negotiate on their behalf. Teachers felt under attack. Good teachers left the field through early retirement or for a career change because they felt their teaching efforts were no longer appreciated or supported. Classroom sizes grew. Schools struggled to provide necessary classroom resources. It seemed as if quality education for our children was low on the Republican priority list.
My concern is that if Republicans regain control of all three branches of our state government, there will be no stopping them from continuing their attack on public education. Evers has always been a strong advocate for quality education. Voting for Evers and other Democrats is the best way to promote and protect quality education for all Wisconsin students.
David Hoban
Eau Claire
A civics review
From Merriam-Webster:
Fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
Federalism: the distribution of power in an organization (such as a government) between a central authority and the constituent — under our system of federalism, states bear the primary responsibility for defining and controlling criminal behavior — units.
Republic: a government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law.
Constitution: the basic principles and laws of a nation, state, or social group that determine the powers and duties of the government and guarantee certain rights to the people in it.
Citizen: a native or naturalized person who owes allegiance to a government and is entitled to protection from it.
Democracy: a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections.
As election season rolls around, I think it might be helpful to review these definitions. The U.S. is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. Republics are made up of citizens, native or naturalized, not just anyone who exists within our borders. Decentralizing decision-making to the states is not fascist, but federalist.
It would be helpful if we all started with some common definitions regarding our system of government and how it should operate under the Constitution. If we don’t like that, Article 5 tells us how to change it.
David Usher
Eau Claire