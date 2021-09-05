Union legislation should be passed
This Labor Day, let’s build back better with strong unions. That means passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act in the Senate.
The House passed this pro-worker bill last March. Now it’s time for senators like Sen. Ron Johnson to step up and support working people.
Our economic recovery will be better the more unions we have. The PRO Act will support working people; those of us who get up and go to work every day to provide for our families and give us more pathways to form and join strong unions. Too often companies scare and intimidate workers trying to form unions, pedaling lies and misinformation.
Organized labor gave us most workplace rights we have. If it was up to corporations, there would even weaker and worse labor laws.
I encourage you to join with me and call on Johnson and the Senate to support working people and our middle class by voting yes on the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.
Larry Shepler
Eau Claire
Communication wanes at key time
Hopefully if your loved one is in an accident, the local police department will contact you at its earliest convenience and you won’t hear about the accident from the hospital your loved one was airlifted to.
Hopefully if you are not contacted by the police department, a family member will stop on the way home from the hospital at a bar for off-sale “relaxants” and hear the accident’s location from a bar patron.
Hopefully your local police department will contact you rather than you having to contact them two days after the accident since you have no details, other than the location due to a bar patron’s knowledge.
Hopefully on the second day you get answers to your questions unlike our family that had to wait three days.
Hope. We all need it.
Kathy Hinzman
Menomonie
Agency could do more for clientele
The Wisconsin OCI (Office of the Commissioner of Insurance) was created in 1870 to ensure that the insurance industry met their obligation to the citizens.
My insurance company has outright refused to look at damage from a documented tornado and not responded to evidence I submitted from my structural engineer. I sought assistance from the OCI, which took six months to respond, almost causing me to lose my claim rights. Their response was a short, terse letter that did not relate to my complaint or the details of the dispute. They suggested I get a lawyer.
I recently met with an attorney who clearly understood the issue with my insurance dispute and with the OCI. The OCI could easily do a lot for the citizens of Wisconsin with a little bit of effort.
Justin Fortney
River Falls