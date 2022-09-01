Church, state should remain separate
A few weeks ago, Rep. Lauren Boebert said, “... the church is supposed to direct the government ... (I am) tired of this separation of church and state junk.”
I encourage people to read up on this subject, especially as it pertains to the upcoming elections. Useful search terms are “Christian nationalism,” separation of church and state, Alliance Defending Freedom and Family Research Council. I found the reference at tinyurl.com/237uwjwd very enlightening.
Another place to look is the Constitution itself. The very first clause in the Bill of Rights states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” I don’t read any equivocation in those 10 words. I do understand the passionate commitment of many people to their religious and spiritual lives. I was an altar boy at pre-Vatican masses. I loved the sense of awe and reverence of those experiences. But I believe that this part of our lives should operate separately from the civil life.
We are interested in genealogy, which also contains lessons that apply here. Our people risked all they had to flee the barbarity of white, Christian western Europe. Church authorities and royal families there were formidable when united, using torture, capital punishment and forced soldiery to amass further power and wealth. For us to embrace a union of the two would be no step forward, but rather a catastrophic step backward.
Dan and Mary Fisher
Eau Claire
Thankful for local arts organizations
I recently attended “The Little Mermaid” at the Pablo Center produced by our very own Eau Claire Children’s Theatre. It not only enthralled my granddaughters but my husband as well.
I am so thankful that Eau Claire continues to have a top-notch children’s theater and the talent that makes it tick on stage and behind the scenes. What a local treasure.
Chris Hambuch-Boyle
Eau Claire
A letter to Donald Trump supporters
Did you miss the opportunity?
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney stuck her neck out a mile to give you a chance to pick a new leader — one you could be proud of, one who doesn’t lie every time she opens her mouth, one who believes in and upholds the Constitution, one who doesn’t make you want to hide your head every time you say, “I’m a Trump supporter”. When will you realize this is a dead-end street with disaster at the end?
Why is it so hard to break away from Donald Trump? Is it more important for you to win an election than to uphold the Constitution? Do you want to start a civil war?
A democracy depends upon everyone believing that majority rules — and accepting it. If you can’t accept that, then it’s time to find another country, one where a dictator rules, where you don’t have any say in what takes place.
Wouldn’t it be better to throw Trump on the trash heap and get on down the road. We just have to accept his presidency as a bad chapter in our history and begin writing a much better one.
Dale Crisler
Rice Lake
President has many accomplishments
A recent letter (Aug. 17-19) argued that Joe Biden has been an ineffective, unaccomplished president. Leaving aside colorful sports analogies, facts seem to indicate another conclusion.
To date, Biden has shepherded through an infrastructure bill to improve our nation’s roads and bridges, bring internet broadband to more areas, improve the electrical grid and eliminate lead pipes carrying drinking water. He persuaded Congress to take some baby steps on gun reform. He got a bill passed that will increase semiconductor production here, leaving us less at the mercy of overseas problems and shipping snafus.
The Inflation Reduction Act recently became law after long negotiations. It’s designed to eventually start reducing the deficit. And starting in 2025 it will assist Americans with their prescription drug expenses and will help more people afford health care. It’s also a start on stopping climate change.
On none of this significant legislation did Biden or liberals get all or even most of what they wanted. But Biden worked with the conservative elements in his party and in a couple of cases even brought some Republican support on board. His patient, compromising approach has been much more effective than the my-way-or-the-highway bluster of the preceding administration.
In fact, Biden’s greatest failure may be that he hasn’t — excuse the phrase — “trump-eted” his successes loudly enough. Polls indicate that less than half of voters know about these pieces of legislation or what they’ll do. Certainly viewers of one “fair and balanced” news network have probably heard little. If Biden spent hours every day on social media claiming that he has done “the greatest job ever,” perhaps his approval rating would be higher.
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
Timing right for Labor Day celebration
This Labor Day, labor is having a moment.
From Amazon warehouses to coffee shops, we are in the midst of a historical upswing of labor organizing. Working people are coming together to fight for better wages, safer workspaces, and dignity and respect on the job. In fact, the number of petitions filed at the National Labor Relations Board by workers to exercise our freedom to stand together in unions is up 58% compared to last year.
This surge should inspire us all, especially during the Labor Day holiday. And it should spur us on to November to do everything in our power to elect pro-worker candidates like Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes and Brad Pfaff.
By electing legislators who will fight for America’s working class, update labor laws and uplift the labor movement, we can keep making real progress in the fight for a fair economy and a just society.
Larry Shepler
Eau Claire
Changes over time have been positive
California is not selling gas powered vehicles by 2035; electric is coming.
That could be the domino effect to the rest of the 49 states in due time. Can America accept that? Well, let us see what we have changed so far.
Remember rotary phones? Then builders went from plywood to particle board when building. Remember when cement ruled all driveways and roads? Now we share blacktop. Now when mowing your lawns you can throw away that hearing protection and use an electric lawnmower.
The change that really sticks in my mind is the change from cooking or heating up leftovers on top of the stove to that blessed microwave.
What major change is next in America?
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls