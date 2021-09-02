Motives questioned
Oh, to be a congressman. Here’s a sample of what Mitt Romney said about our Afghanistan adventure: “We didn’t have to be in this rush-rush circumstance with terrorists breathing down our neck. But it’s really the responsibility of the prior administration and this administration that has caused this crisis to be upon us and has led to what is without question a humanitarian and foreign-policy tragedy.”
Isn’t he wise? The beauty about listening to our Congress critters is that they say things and are never held accountable. If a president even hiccups the stock market could take a tumble. Now all day we hear these people telling us what went wrong.
The GOP seems to have all the answers. Where were they when Bush 43 wanted to invade Afghanistan? Congress can rein in a bad presidential decision. Remember Colin Powell? Even he caved in knowing there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. We hear from these know-it-alls on every evening news program. Keven McCarthy leads the pack. He sure is smart. But keep in mind his statements have no power.
So the moral of the story is: Don’t listen to these blowhards. What they say isn’t policy, just a chance to appear on the evening news.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls
Democrats criticized
Nightmare. Definition 1 from Oxford: A frightening or unpleasant dream. My additional definition: Government by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Only this is reality.
For example: They support the killing of the unborn worldwide. This is in contrast to former President Donald Trump, who was labeled as the most pro-life president by numerous organizations.
They support gender as a choice rather than as a gift from God, who made us male and female. They are part of a culture that acts as God rather than fear God.
They left Afghanistan as a complete mess and as a possible training camp for another 911-type of attack.
They opened our southern border, essentially turning over control to Mexican drug gangs. This has allowed the continued flow of drugs such as fentanyl, a drug responsible for thousands of deaths, into our country. It has also allowed criminals, gangs and disease-ridden people to flow in. They did all this to gain a future political advantage.
They are passing laws and instituting policies that steal massive amounts of money from the private sector. This causes 1970s style inflation — all to get as many people as possible on government dependence. Again, for political advantage.
They are assaulting our energy sector to “save the climate” while at the same time rewarding energy suppliers in Russia and the Middle East.
As a political party, they have no interest in compromise but only conquest.
David McCall
Chippewa Falls
GOP on wrong path
When Republican Speaker Robin Vos appeared at a polling place wearing full surgical gear last April to “prove” it was safe to vote in person, two thoughts occurred to me.
First, I thought of the ROTC student near the end of “Animal House” screaming “All is well!” amid street chaos. Then I thought, “Surely Republicans will never look sillier than this.”
My mistake.
Anxious to appease their orange idol, Republicans in general and Vos in particular are falling over themselves to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin last year. Recounts have upheld the result. Court cases have upheld the result. A total of two — two — instances of illegal voting out of some three million votes have been identified. No matter.
Dear Leader claims he didn’t lose, so Republicans must somehow alter reality. Vos has chosen former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as chief magician.
Gableman has a history of being ethically challenged. He’s on record as saying the election was “stolen.” And he has made pilgrimages to the shows put on by various orange Kool-Aid drinkers. Obviously he makes a perfect, impartial judge.
The pre-determined investigation is apparently modeled on the “audit” being held in Arizona. That clown show, trying to “prove” ballots were smuggled in from China or altered by a dead Venezuelan dictator, started on April 23 and was supposed to end in 16 days. They’re still chasing unicorns.
Among the assessments of it from sober Arizona Republicans: “An adventure in never-never land.” That’s what Vos and other Republicans are buying us — for $680,000 of our tax money.
It’s the best Republican deal for Wisconsin since Foxconn. What will they think of next?
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
Man needs help
Hopefully, Charles Fitzhenry is getting the medical care he needs.
I was so greatly disturbed to read of his recent felonious behavior reported in the Leader-Telegram on Aug. 24. Fitzhenry was then, and is now, needing treatment. He is in danger of drinking himself to death, as he has shown in the recent months. But so far, apparently, this is being overlooked.
I can’t imagine him taking care of himself in any way, and I can’t see him having a spiritual awakening at this point (though anything is possible when the one and only intervenes). I am struck by his “refusing to leave” a hospital. Perhaps he felt safe there. Perhaps he knew of the inevitable if he left. I’m sure there are considerations in this instance that I don’t know: No place for him to go? Who will pay? Been in treatment too many times before?
I hope for helpful consequences for his bail jumping; I’ve faith in the judicial system. This is a good example of how EMTs’ and social workers’ intervention might have had a different outcome.
Linda Norton
Eau Claire
Refugees welcome
I read with interest your article about needing a plan to aid the refugees in feeling welcome as they arrive in the U.S. from Afghanistan.
My 8-year-old granddaughter and I were watching the evening news a couple weeks ago. Usually, I don’t have the news on when she is here because, frankly, it is a little scary these days but I wanted to catch up. That day, it had to do with the airport at Kabul and bombings and who was doing what and who was dangerous and who was good. All very confusing.
At some point we got to the story about moving Afghans to Wisconsin, to Eau Claire, but first to Ft. McCoy. She had been listening and asking questions. She asked if the Afghans coming to Eau Claire were dangerous. I said no, they were good people that had helped the United States and they were being brought here to be safe. They were going to live in Ft. McCoy first and get organized and then some might come here to live. She replied all in one sentence, “... and they might move to my neighborhood and go to my school and I can be their friend, yay” complete with a jump in the air. I think we have the welcoming part down in our family.
Sandy Quickert
Chippewa Falls