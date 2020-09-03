Chippewa Falls woman leading by example
She doesn’t tweet. Hers is a cordless, landline phone incapable of taking photographs or playing electronic games. She is an avid reader who surveys her world through Coke-bottle-thick lenses, can still handle a flight of stairs and hears best when her batteries are fresh. Parked in her rickety old garage is no brand new, shiny red Super Stock Dodge though she may be seen about town on occasion in a bright green, son-driven Boss Mustang.
But she is a newly registered Wisconsin voter and, come early October, will be receiving her absentee ballot so that she, a scant 14 months shy of her 100th birthday, can participate, with a little help from the USPS, in the election of our next president. We’re really proud of our “Granny.”
Sure, there’s a pandemic to be considered. Sure, it will have taken a little pre-planning and the expenditure of a little effort, but this “little old lady from Chippewa Falls” will be voting.
Will you be doing your part? Please register. Please vote. Make your voice heard and have your vote count.
Steve Maddox
Chippewa Falls
Steps to avoiding some tragic encounters
Protesters are asking, demanding changes to our social and racial injustice. The issue is very encompassing and ingrained with centuries of ethnic biases. We could pass a law that everyone has to be nice to each other.
The problem that makes headlines almost always seems to be an encounter with a person of authority which escalates. The answer to this seems to be simple and easy.
If a police person, county deputy or Air Force base security gate person wants to question us, we stand still and talk to them in a polite manner. Anything other than this could/should be considered as a potential criminal offense. You do not run, charge, wrestle, pull a knife or gun. The worst thing would be to fire a gun. Most officers are more accurate with shooting than us.
Common sense; too simple?
Tom Pederson
Eau Claire
President’s state of residence questioned
President Donald Trump is trying to move his domicile to Florida, which usually requires that you spend more than half the year there in order to become a resident.
He gives Mar-a-Lago as his principal address, but Mar-a-Lago is a private club that, according to the provision of its establishment, cannot be used as a family residence. Despite this Trump has been allowed to register to vote there. During the primary, he did not vote in person, and he will, presumably, vote by mail in the upcoming November election. This raises the question as to whether he is committing voter fraud — sending in a ballot in a state where he is not, legally, a resident.
I’m wondering whether or not he should be considered a resident of Washington, D.C., and whether he should have registered to vote there.
Jo Ann Hoeppner Cruz
Eau Claire
More details needed on Kenosha shooting
Facts and the truth are important. Disregarding them can create all sorts of rhetoric and mayhem.
In 2015, the year the Black Lives Matter movement took off nationally, fewer than 1,200 people were killed by police. Of those, about 258 were black — roughly 21.5 percent of the total. Seventeen were unarmed black men shot by white officers.
Think about the approximately 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the country and the fact that police services are provided 24/7, 365 days a year. Think of the sheer number of contacts police have with citizens and ask yourself: Do the aforementioned facts support the concept that police officers operate from a position of systemic racism and are targeting and murdering black people? Those facts — and other very enlightening and research-supported ones — can be found in the book “Taboo: 10 Facts You Can’t Talk About” by Wilfred Reilly, an associate professor at Kentucky State University. The author is a black male, a fact that should not matter but I include it because it will to some.
What are the facts surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey? Do they matter? They should, but unlike Blake, who is afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law for his pending charges of felony domestic abuse sexual assault, criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct, for many Ruskey is guilty until proven otherwise. And for some, even that proof would not matter.
Be very wary of the narrative being pushed by national, state and local activists and media. Shouting false information into a microphone or megaphone does not make that false information true, but if the listener isn’t careful it could make it effective.
Laura Doty
Eau Claire
President Trump not leading by example
Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary for Threat Prevention and Security at the DHS, meeting with President Donald Trump (and others) to discuss the coronavirus, quotes Trump as saying, “This is a hoax made up to try to make it harder for my campaign. It will go away.” Neumann said that by those sowing those seeds of doubt Trump “ended up hurting us drastically.”
Trump is still denying the extent of the virus in the U.S. His attitude was reflected in his refusal to wear a mask. His audience the final night of the Republican Convention was crowded close together with few wearing masks.
A crowd, the next night, at his New Hampshire rally likewise showed few wearing masks. When an announcer said that everyone should wear a mask it drew loud boos. So much for leading by example.
When Trump spoke at a Tulsa, Okla., rally, stadium personnel put signs on the seats so people would sit six feet apart. Before the rally Trump’s people were shown removing the signs. People were shown sitting clustered together. Later several were diagnosed with the virus and one, Herman Cain, died.
MSNBC reported that Trump sought a prominent minister’s suggestions for arranging the Republican Convention program to make him appear religious. Many of the program’s participants professed faith in Christ implying an evangelical morality but they willingly espoused the conventional Trumpian lies, especially about Joe Biden, portraying him as a far left liberal, not the center-of-the-road Democrat he is. Like his faith or not, Biden is also a lifelong and sincere Catholic Christian.
Trump is not an orthodox Republican and certainly not an orthodox evangelical Christian. That is why many Republicans are supporting Biden.
Alice Rapp
Altoona
Pedestrian safety versus flow of traffic
In February, the Fall Creek Village Board passed a resolution, supported by concerned citizens. This request was to lower 35 MPH speed limits on Highway K (State Street), within the village limits of Fall Creek, due to increased usage resulting from pedestrians, bicyclists, senior housing units, Keller Park, St. Paul’s church and Little Lambs Day Care/Preschool, a cemetery entrance and residential development. This request was forwarded to the Eau Claire County Highway Committee for change.
After a traffic volume and speed study was completed by the county, the committee, after listening to one resident, who was against the lowering of speed, unanimously voted not to honor this request.
After questioning their decision, it was asked if any member of the County Highway Committee or the highway commissioner had even looked at or studied the increased pedestrian usage and safety of this area. Not one of these officials had observed this area.
The village did not ask for a school crossing reduction to 15 MPH, but only a common sense pedestrian safety request, based on citizens’ and elected officials’ observations of these areas.
I have never experienced such disregard for pedestrian safety, at the expense of traffic flow. There is no traffic flow problem. This is a pedestrian safety issue.
This issue should be reconsidered and a common sense, verified and informed decision should be made. Lives are at risk — children, bicyclists, joggers, walkers and seniors.
Vern Ming
Fall Creek