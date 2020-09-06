‘Peaceful’ protest agenda is troubling
If you believe news reports claiming the rally and march recently in Eau Claire was a peace-loving true representation of what its organizers are all about, there’s some oceanfront property on Lowes Creek Road you’d probably be interested in.
The outcome of this protest being “peaceful” is by no means a valid picture as to what they’re actually about — or reason to believe Eau Claire residents should support it. Groups the event spokespeople represent have consistently been supporters of threats to our constitutional liberty and that which preserves it. Screaming masked hoards wielding bricks, baseball bats, commercial-sized fireworks, bottles filled with concrete, etc., attacking police, business owners and anyone in their way. Looting and setting fire to vehicles, businesses and anything flammable speak louder than the empty words attempting to justify their cause.
We were told that just because a UW professor says so, Jacob Blake is innocent because he’s Black, even though at the time there was a warrant out for his arrest, and the police whom he was resisting and about to threaten with a knife are guilty because they’re white. The accusation of “systemic racism” and the need for “social justice” is for the most part nothing but an imaginary excuse for stirring up hate and fanning flames of violence fomenting the very hate and racism they claim to be protesting.
This is not a question of locals concerned about police brutality or race inequality. This is organized radicalism, backed by a large financial war chest designed to hamstring local police and make way for a political agenda with no concern for public safety or the sanctity of our homes and businesses. It’s time to stop listening to the deceptive propaganda that promotes a political agenda threatening our safety and livelihood.
Norma Koxlien
Eau Claire
No excuse for board member’s behavior
A recent situation has prompted me to write my first letter to the editor in more than 30 years. I live in the Menomonie area and have always considered myself among the luckiest people on Earth. Thank you, God.
This corner of the world has always had so many reasons to be thankful for. Among those reasons has always been a wonderful school district for our children. Recent events have put that to a strong test for the community. This has gone far beyond an individual issue. As a Menomonie school district, are we willing to let this conduct lead the way for our children?
No matter the right or wrong of the issue, the reason boards have an odd number of members is so issues can be resolved by a majority. When a board member is in the minority and cannot accept the results without the type of tirade and outburst of profanity that I witnessed recently on TV, it is no longer a “school board” issue. The issue belongs to this community.
I could not believe what I saw and heard. This is obviously a disturbed individual and needs time and help to recognize how that type of conduct affects not only himself but all of us, as a community, especially our children.
My reason for writing this letter is two fold. First, I am asking the individual to review his behavior at this meeting and do the honorable thing and resign. Secondly, I’m asking our community to review the profanity-laced school board meeting by this individual and ask, “Is this the school district leadership we want for Menomonie schools?”
Keith Pickerign
Menomonie