Who should be next commander in chief?
I am a U.S. Army veteran (1970-72), as are my father (1942-45) and grandfather (1916-18).
In no way are any of us losers or suckers. We all served when our country asked us to defend it in time of war. We all survived and had families and contributed to the growth and development of this country.
Now we have a commander in chief who never served and is calling us losers. It’s time for a change. We need someone in office who can understand the role of commander in chief and act accordingly.
At the same time, we need someone who will not suggest we take part in a federal felony by trying to vote twice in the coming election.
So, fellow veterans and families of veterans or active service members, give some deep thought to who and how you want our next president to act and function as commander in chief.
Does that person respect and follow the laws of this country, for which we choose to defend? Or is it someone whose interest seem to be self-centered with the person coming first and the rest of us falling to the bottom.
Go to your polling place or mail in your ballot, but take a moment to reflect upon what it means to be a veteran and make a decision that reflects upon your service to this country.
Joel Sigel
Chippewa Falls