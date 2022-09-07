This fall school districts across Wisconsin are facing budget shortfalls, so squeezed that it is forcing them to either drastically cut programs or to look elsewhere for additional dollars. They have few alternatives other than to formally ask residents for a property tax increase through a referendum. So far, approximately 57 districts will be asking voters to approve their referenda this November.
So why this crisis and why does it persist during an unprecedented state surplus? We first have to look to the earlier actions of two former Republican governors. In 1993, Gov. Tommy Thompson placed a firm cap on how much money per-student a school district could raise. Secondly, in 2011 former Gov. Scott Walker exacerbated the problem by cutting education by $1.85 billion, then reducing the revenue cap by 5.5%.
The other significant action that reduced funding for public schools was the creation and expansion of private-schools vouchers, also funded by taxpayers. Even now the GOP-controlled legislature continues to seek increasing funding for mainly religious vouchers while limiting the public schools.
For example, during the February 2022 legislative session the GOP majority proposed a bill removing the voucher income cap so that a family, no matter income level, could obtain a voucher while leaving in place the public-school revenue cap. Luckily, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the GOP bill.
The GOP has had other opportunities to grant more monies to public schools. Evers has proposed increases several times using some of the $5.4 billion surplus to help schools and communities. Instead, the GOP has chosen to deny Evers’ requests.
We must re-elect Evers if we want to save our public schools. It seems Republican legislators are not interested.
Gail Halmstad
Eau Claire
Is space travel fiscally prudent?
Temperatures are over 110 degrees in California. Meanwhile, the people at NASA want to burn an enormous amount of carbon just to send a rocket on a completely unnecessary mission to the moon.
If we are going to be serious about fighting global warming, we are going to have to make sacrifices, and I can think of no better way to start than by terminating this ridiculous and useless plan to send astronauts to the moon and Mars.