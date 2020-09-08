Photographs provide key historical snapshots
As I look back over the years, I am reminded of some of the most iconic news photos that always bring back reminders of major events of the past.
Some of these include: Jackie Kennedy on the back of the convertible after her husband was shot, the little girl in Vietnam fleeing napalm raining down from the sky, the fireman carrying the baby after the Oklahoma City bombing, Challenger 7 blowing up shortly after takeoff.
I have added another photo now that will always remind me of 2020 and COVID-19. That photo was on the cover of the Sept. 4 Leader-Telegram, showing the second-graders wearing masks and practicing social distancing at Meadowview Elementary School.
Seeing this photo made me sad and brought tears to my eyes. These children should have been on the playground, laughing and playing with their friends. Instead, each child sits quietly alone, isolated from schoolmates.
I don’t know who the photographer is (the Leader-Telegram’s Dan Reiland) but I hope this photo gets picked up by other papers and becomes the iconic news photo of COVID-19. This truly brings meaning to the phrase “a picture paints a thousand words.”
Thank you to the photographer and to the Leader-Telegram for placing it on the front page of your paper.
Bonnie McCaffrey
Elmwood
Professional athletes show their hypocrisy
I thought pro athletes and their organizations were against domestic violence and yet they showed a big display of support for Jacob Blake, who had a domestic abuse warrant out for felony sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
I hope that all these high-profile athletes are proud of themselves for putting Blake on a pedestal and throwing the victim in the gutter.
Sheldon Hanson
Augusta