Democracy and wolves at risk
Fred Prehn, chairman of the Natural Resources Board, refused to leave the board when his six-year term expired in May.
The Republican state Senate deviously supports Prehn’s action since it refuses to approve Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee, Sandra Naas. Thus, the DNR board remains in Scott Walker-appointed majority control. As a result, the current “questionable” board disregarded the recommendations of DNR biologists and voted for a wolf kill quota that is likely to devastate Wisconsin’s wolf population.
What we have here is another example of Republicans (yes, Prehn consulted with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany) ruthlessly employing every shred of power they have, including searching for loopholes and devising innovative ways to seize and retain control. Another example on the national level resulted in far greater consequences: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to allow Barack Obama’s nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy to be considered, holding it open for nearly a year so it could be filled by a Republican president.
In Wisconsin, the gray wolf is just one more victim of Republican power politics.
We, the electorate and ultimately our democracy, are the real victims of these unethical Republican power grabs.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire
Mask mandate needed locally
The news in the Sept. 6 Leader-Telegram that COVID-19 transmission rates in Eau Claire County had reached levels not seen since January makes it imperative that both the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County reinstate local mask ordinances.
The local mask mandates were in effect from March until mid-May when the federal Centers for Disease Control relaxed its mask guidance because vaccinations were diminishing the spread of the virus. Since then, of course, the Delta variant of the virus has caused it to spread at rates approaching and sometimes exceeding pre-vaccine levels.
The Republican-led Legislature has stripped Gov. Evers of the ability to impose a statewide mask mandate, which would be the wise action to tamp down the spread of COVID-19 across Wisconsin. Absent this, then, city and county leaders now must step up and immediately impose a mask mandate for all indoor spaces.
The county is now averaging 43 news cases of the virus per day. Few people are wearing masks indoors, which is where the virus mainly is spread.
For the sake of the public’s health in both Eau Claire County and the city of Eau Claire, local leaders need to schedule special meetings immediately to require masks to be work indoors as long as transmission rates remain excessive.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire
Homelessness a difficult issue
Dear Our View writers:
Since you published this piece (“Homeless survey adds urgency to issue,” Leader-Telegram, Aug. 10), I have been pondering how to respond. Here are some of my thoughts:
Among the multitude of problems of homelessness are those unable to make what may be called conventional decisions.
That may be what are called cognitive deficits, mental illness, developmentally disabled, seeing no need for medication or lifestyle change, and what may be called stubborn. There are many, many more examples.
A big factor in today’s society is “my rights.”
I am a USA citizen born March 7, 1931, an RN from 1952 until five months into 2010, with experience in psychiatric hospital nursing and psychotropics.
Lots to consider.
Jean Fox
Menomonie