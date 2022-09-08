Workforce proposals missing the point
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wants to “... fix ... Wisconsin’s labor shortage” by encouraging “... seniors to get back in the workforce ... .”
This dovetails nicely into what the National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Rick Scott proposes. The guy is responsible for developing and promoting the Republican Party platform. Scott proposed that all federal laws (including Social Security and Medicare) sunset within five years.
How thoughtful of Ron; let’s get Grandma and Grandpa out there working now so that it won’t be such a shock to their dear ol’ systems when there is no other way for them to pay for food, housing and medical expenses.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported unemployment is down a full 11% from just two years ago. As a member of the majority working class, I don’t see a “problem.”
Let’s vote Ron out of office so he can be available to play a very personal role in solving Wisconsin’s labor shortage “problem.“
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Is it right time to invest in space travel?
Temperatures are over 110 degrees in California. Meanwhile, the people at NASA want to burn an enormous amount of carbon just to send a rocket on a completely unnecessary mission to the moon.
If we are going to be serious about fighting global warming, we are going to have to make sacrifices, and I can think of no better way to start than by terminating this ridiculous and useless plan to send astronauts to the moon and Mars.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
‘Living wage’ should be country’s goal
The minimum federal government wage of $7.25 can be defined as laughable, absurd and tragic. An individual working 40 hours a week 52 weeks a year before any money is taken out for taxes pulls in a whopping $15,000.
Find me a working adult citizen who needs to pay for necessities such as food, shelter, utilities, transportation, health care and insurance who can live on $15,000 a year. There are people who have children whose basic needs must be met as well.
Both the $7.25 figure should be removed from federal legislation as well as the term “minimum federal wage.” Further, no dollar figure should be included in any future federal government legislation. If the federal government is to enact meaningful compensation legislation it should be defined in terms of a “living wage.”
A living wage varies on a broad spectrum depending on where you live. It costs a great deal more to live in New York City than it does to live in a small town in the Upper Midwest. Any full-time employed adult over the age of 18 should be compensated with at least living wage covering the necessities of life in their community.
While market factors, and legislation by states and local municipalities, are primarily responsible for wage compensation levels, the federal government does have a part to play.
The federal government as the overseer of fair compensation needs to pass legislation that holds states and municipalities responsible in providing a living wage to the working public. The legislation needs to include language in which the Consumer Price Index and unique cost of living expenses in regional and local areas determine the level of an individual’s compensation. The figure on a living wage should be adjusted on an annual basis.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
United States is in need of statesmen
The dictionary defines a statesman as “a person who exhibits great wisdom and ability in directing the affairs of government and in dealing with important public affairs.” Unfortunately, there is a paucity of this type of politician in government today.
As the election season unfolds we continue to see ideologues who view governance as a zero sum game and who stringently adhere to the viewpoints of 51% of their constituency while ignoring the 49% who may hold differing opinions. A true democracy depends upon the art of compromise, which is defined as “the settlement of issues by mutual consensus.”
The result of our politicians’ unwillingness to compromise has led to political gridlock and societal tribalism that we have not seen since the American Civil War.
This year we must decide whether we collectively embrace democracy and the rule of law or prefer a minority-driven autocracy. It is imperative that we choose statesmen from all parts of the political spectrum who have the will and ability to compromise or we will descend into an even more divided and dysfunctional society.
As with the issue of climate change, we are at a tipping point and therefore we must cast our votes wisely for the sake of our children and grandchildren.
Dr. Charles Nordstrom (retired)
Eau Claire
Election workers warrant our support
I have confidence in Wisconsin’s nonpartisan election administration, led by the Wisconsin Election Commission.
Each of Wisconsin’s 1,852 municipalities has a clerk who has been trained to administer elections. Some municipalities are large enough to have deputy clerks, who are also trained. Each polling place has multiple election workers, who must also be trained.
These clerks and poll workers are our friends and neighbors who step up to help with a vital civic process to ensure that elections are carried out in a fair, nonpartisan manner. I trust and support my friends and neighbors to obey the election laws as they are trained to do.
Whether voters send their absentee ballots through the mail, vote early in-person, require assistance because of a disability or cast their ballot on election day, Wisconsinites can trust that their ballots are safe and secure and their votes will be counted.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire