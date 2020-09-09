President is lacking in many critical areas
I am appalled and disgusted by President Donald Trump:
• As a combat veteran (Bronze Star with OLC in Vietnam), I am horrified by his public statements and those recently revealed about veterans and the fallen. Disgusted, but not surprised, that a coward would say these things. They are consistent with his history and I believe the various media, including the ever-honorable Fox News, that have verified the story.
• As a Christian, by his denigration and abuse of different faiths. Since he clearly has no faith of his own, his rantings are even more egregious.
• As a man, by his treatment of women as sex objects, assault victims and subjects of scorn when they speak out against him.
• As one who tries to be honest, by his inability to be truthful on matters of national concern or anything else; he instinctively lies and lies and lies.
• As a community member, by his incitement to violence against those with whom he disagrees. His racism and failure to understand there are those who are not white, not rich and have been deprived of power who may view the world differently. Seventeen-year-old boys should not be lauded for carrying an illegal weapon and murdering others.
• As a person who respects hard work, by his ineptitude, his enthusiastic embrace of corruption and his incompetence.
• As one who abides by the law, by his repeated abuse of the legal system, his destruction of the Department of Justice and his daily law violations, from the Hatch Act to lying under oath.
• As a citizen, by his efforts, supported by a cult that won’t acknowledge his failures, to undermine the election and hold onto power, regardless of the cost to our values and history.
Why do we tolerate this?
John Urice
Eau Claire