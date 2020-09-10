Some home-buying advice
Nobody asked, but that has never dissuaded me from offering my opinion before.
Today’s topic is the local house-buying mania. Some call it a super “sellers market,” because there is much more demand than the supply available; thus the rapidly rising sale prices.
Having designed, built and sold real estate in four different states for most of my career, I’ve never seen anything quite like what we’re seeing here in the Chippewa Valley. Folks seem willing to pay outrageous asking prices for some of the most poorly designed and poorly kept housing units. Add to that the price shock by builders/developers and it’s like watching a modern version of a gold rush, with crazed folks rushing to stake their claim even before the first “open house” is scheduled to happen.
So here’s a bit of advice from someone who has personally owned 39 housing units during 49 years of wedded bliss:
1. If a house is advertised as “move-in ready,” assume that’s a lie until proven otherwise.
2. If sellers were smokers, or have had cats and/or dogs, prepare for an extra $20,000 or more to get the unit habitable.
3. Pay particular attention to the inspection report describing “deferred cost items” like furnaces, roofing, etc. These items will likely cost big bucks after a few years.
4. Don’t buy the highest priced house in the neighborhood.
5. If working with a broker, ask for a list of comparable sales in the neighborhood to compare against your proposed purchase.
6. Meet your neighbors before buying if possible.
7. Compare asking prices between possible purchases in terms of “per square foot of finished living space.” It can sometimes vary from $100 to $200 or more.
8. Prepare to pay cash for desirable properties.
Well, word count is forcing an end to this classroom discussion. Happy shopping.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Pride in the military
Well, now I am really angry at President Donald Trump. Anyone who calls our military losers and suckers should be in another country, not the president of the USA.
I have a hutch that is full of my military family. Thank God none of them died but several were injured. Some earned many medals and commendations. I am proud of all of them.
So, Mr. Trump, if you don’t like it, leave it. You asked what they got out of it. Honor, respect and satisfaction. None of which you have, except for in regard to the stock market.
Our military loves our country. They are tying to save our country. That’s more than I can say for Trump.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
Trump supports farmers
I commend President Donald Trump and the job he has done renegotiating the disastrous NAFTA plan. I read that, under NAFTA, Wisconsin lost 14,500 jobs due to trade deficits with Mexico. The new USMCA will be much better for our farmers and workers by creating a level playing field with our neighbors in the north and the south.
I was excited when Vice President Mike Pence visited our state to participate in a roundtable highlighting the success of USMCA and its successful impact on dairy farms in western Wisconsin. The most exciting portion of this agreement was the end of NAFTA’s terrible pricing system in which the imports of certain milk ingredients were limited. This new trade deal is allowing Wisconsin farmers to expand their markets and sell more of their milk to the world.
Trump has been a big cheerleader for our farmers and ranchers and no longer lets them be exploited for all of their hard work.
Crystal Woodman
Eau Claire
Choose those who give real facts in November
COVD-19 doesn’t care if you are Republican, Democrat, young, old or if you are white, Black or any other color. You can’t eat, drink or wish it away.
Whenever I need to go out for essentials, I wear a mask with a filter in it to protect both myself and others. On Aug. 29, I want to a Ladysmith department store where masks are required to enter. A table set up at the entrance was giving away free masks. Many people received masks, but once they were inside the store they took them off. These people should be fined or at the very least they should be escorted out of the store.
The death toll in the U.S. from this virus is already over 190,000 and continues to rise at an alarming rate. The president we have is breaking laws, using the White House for political purposes, using scare tactics, spreading lies and encouraging people to create riots across our nation. In Kenosha, the 17-year-old boy with an assault rifle who came from Antioch, Ill., shot and killed two peaceful protesters and injured one. His mother may have driven him to Kenosha. What responsible parent would ever do that?
The president has questioned the legitimacy of the upcoming election and has repeated a quote about “a Civil War like fracture” if he were removed from office.
We have a First Amendment freedom of speech and Second Amendment right to bear arms. If this president is elected again, we will have neither. To you hunters, I’ll remind you that in a communist-run country, you won’t even own a gun.
Come November, choose wisely, get the true facts and may the good lord guide you.
Helen Herr
Cornell
Pedestrian safety key
In February, the Fall Creek Village Board passed a resolution, supported by concerned citizens. This request was to lower 35 MPH speed limits on Highway K (State Street), within the village limits of Fall Creek, due to increased usage resulting from pedestrians, bicyclists, senior housing units, Keller Park, St. Paul’s church and Little Lambs Day Care/Preschool, a cemetery entrance and residential development. This request was forwarded to the Eau Claire County Highway Committee for change.
After a traffic volume and speed study was completed by the county, the committee, after listening to one resident, who was against the lowering of speed, unanimously voted not to honor this request.
After questioning their decision, it was asked if any member of the County Highway Committee or the highway commissioner had even looked at or studied the increased pedestrian usage and safety of this area. Not one of these officials had observed this area.
The village did not ask for a school crossing reduction to 15 MPH, but only a common sense pedestrian safety request, based on citizens’ and elected officials’ observations of these areas.
I have never experienced such disregard for pedestrian safety, at the expense of traffic flow. There is no traffic flow problem. This is a pedestrian safety issue.
This issue should be reconsidered and a common sense, verified and informed decision should be made. Lives are at risk — children, bicyclists, joggers, walkers and seniors.
Vern Ming
Fall Creek