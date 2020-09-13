Clear choice Nov. 3
I have been so sick of the mainstream media and the online conglomerates, with inappropriate support of our president.
Black Lives Matter has created chaos and mayhem. They incite violence and in many of the democratic cities they blame President Donald Trump. Yet the media claims it’s all a myth, a lie, but in reality, it’s a way to control their narrative. Part of their explanation to the public is that none of the BLM protesters have been arrested and are peaceful. However, in reality they have been arrested for participation in a riot, unlawful assembly, conspiracy, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, vandalism, misdemeanor battery, simple assault, obstructing a highway, refusal to obey a reasonable official request, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and attempted murder. Just peaceful protesting? Right.
Already there are many cities that have defunded the police and put your seat belts on because there will be more coming to our state of Wisconsin. Biden and his team are focusing in on division and racism but overlook the underlying mood of social discontent, economic precariousness and deep-class inequality. As a result, they fail to see that Black Lives Matter is a mix of many things, which include opportunistic anarchist elements who enjoy throwing a petrol bomb.
Ordinary Americans are now looking to Trump’s strong talk of law and order to end the riots. We the deplorables are tired of being held to being politically correct and bullied and voting for Trump is our way of rebelling against “mainstream” expectations.
So, in the final days before the election I will conclude: Dear leftist, remember that every city that you torch and every store that you loot and every person that you beat and kill makes our Nov. 3 decision all that clearer.
Donald Cooper
Chippewa Falls
Vets deserve more
We buried Pfc. (retired) Donald H. Mell in Portage on a snowy day in February with full military rights befitting a war hero who gave up much of his hearing during the horrific Battle of the Bulge that helped turn the tide in World War II. While I miss my father-in-law greatly, I am glad about one thing: He did not live long enough to read that the current commander in chief believes that those like him who sacrificed to keep our country free are “losers” and “suckers.”
That was the astonishing revelation in a well-researched article in the Atlantic magazine. The publication’s editor detailed President Donald Trump’s decision not to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because “It’s filled with losers” and then referred to the brave 1,800 Marines who are buried there as “suckers” for getting killed at Belleau Wood, an important World War I battle. The article also details other times that Trump has disparaged those who chose to serve in the armed forces.
Some will claim that the article is part of an effort to discredit Trump as the election nears. Suffice it to say, the article has been confirmed by the national security correspondent for Trump’s media lapdog, Fox News.
I have one request as you begin to decide who to vote for on Nov. 3: Please remember Mell and all the other soldiers, sailors and Marines who have served this country so bravely and given so much to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today. Ask yourself one question: Is our present commander in chief the kind of leader they deserve?
Sue Kittelson
Eau Claire