Climate crises reach across United States
As a kid, I imagined New York City — Statue of Liberty and Broadway. Lake Tahoe — skiing. Nashville — Dolly Parton on stage. New Orleans meant Mardi Gras and jazz. And I was lucky to do more than imagine Minnesota’s famed 10,000 lakes as I hiked its beautiful northern forests.
How things have changed.
New York City’s big news is flooding from Hurricane Ida, people drowning in their own basement apartments. More than 218,489 acres have been burned in the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe. Flooding near Nashville took out houses and infrastructure; rainfall more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for a one-day rainfall — 270-plus homes were destroyed. At least 20 people died.
The New Orleans/Gulf area faced yet another devastating hurricane. Ida was the second-most damaging hurricane to strike Louisiana. And Minnesota’s lake country has been shrouded in smoke from Canadian wildfires.
It’s time for our leaders to acknowledge the role humans have played in creating these problems. We must assume an active role to help shape a better, more livable future for our grandchildren and all the world’s children. As songwriter Carrie Newcomer puts it, “If not now, tell me when.”
A tax on carbon would be a major step in the right direction. Right now legislators are working on a reconciliation bill in order to pass a budget. It’s important that the bill includes legislation to significantly address climate change, and your voice can make a difference. You can learn more about this through a newly forming chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. It’s hosting a virtual event on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. featuring well known climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley. Register for this free event at tinyurl.com/47st87w3.
Linda Simpson
Roberts
A commitment to sustainable production
Cattle farmers, like my family and me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.
Much of the land where we farm is unsuitable for growing human-edible crops, so we utilize cattle to graze on native grasses and turn the human-inedible product into high-quality protein. To further the sustainability of our farm, we employ a cattle grazing management system that accelerates the grassland’s natural process of removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil. This reduces the carbon footprint and improves soil health, all while increasing the diversity of native grasses. Additionally, managed grazing diminishes the need for synthetic pesticide use and reduces the need for commercial fertilizer.
My family operation also participates in the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program. This program has allowed us to preserve the environment around the waterways on our land to help keep the U.S.’s freshwater system as pristine as possible and has resulted in an increase in the amount and variety of wildlife on our farm, including deer, Canadian geese, sandhill cranes and bears.
Simply put, our farm delivers a nutritious and sustainable food for families across the U.S., all while providing ecological benefits and high-quality habitats for native wildlife species.
Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it is produced on farms just like ours, by people just like us, all across America.
Brady Zuck
Ladysmith