Be aware of normal pressure hydrocephalus

Be aware of normal pressure hydrocephalus. NPH is a treatable condition often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or just old age and is too often missed by the medical community. The Hydrocephalus Association estimates that less than 20% receive an accurate diagnosis and it’s often referred to as the “treatable dementia.” I know — that is my story.