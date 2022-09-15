Be aware of normal pressure hydrocephalus
Be aware of normal pressure hydrocephalus. NPH is a treatable condition often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or just old age and is too often missed by the medical community. The Hydrocephalus Association estimates that less than 20% receive an accurate diagnosis and it’s often referred to as the “treatable dementia.” I know — that is my story.
By the time I was diagnosed, I had mild dementia, was in a wheelchair or walker, and had urinary incontinence. Today, I am fine. What causes NPH? The normal flow of cerebral spinal fluid is blocked, causing the ventricles to enlarge. Symptoms arrive: unsteady gait, urinary incontinence, dementia. If you observe these symptoms in a neighbor, a friend, a relative, address it; at least verify that NPH is not present. This condition is often dismissed — sometimes one needs to push to be tested. The Hydrocephalus Association is a caring and informative organization. Visit hydroasssoc.org.
Please, be aware of NPH.
Dorothy Sorlie
Eau Claire
Ukrainians setting strong example for all
On February 24, 2022, Vladimir Putin thought his powerful Russian army could “waltz right in,” and the people of Ukraine would fold within a few weeks. How wrong he was. Those “few weeks” are now approaching seven months, and not only have the Ukrainian people not folded, but their unrelenting gritty determination is paying off, as observed by their recent “pushing back” of the Russian army from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
I find it disturbingly conflicting how the people of Ukraine are hell-bent on fighting to thwart Putin’s authoritarian “leadership,” in favor of seeking democracy like most of their European neighbors, while at the same time, the world’s (supposed) beacon of modern democracy, America, has witnessed one of its two major political parties just as hell-bent in “obediently” moving in an opposite direction — exposing their addictive hunger to follow an immorally corrupt demagogic authoritarian.
America can delude itself and point to the MAGA Republicans as being “the problem,” but let’s face it, the majority of the “other” Republicans are only half a step behind, as most of them will likely acquiesce and vote for the litany of fearmongering the GOP endorses ... of Trump ... this November. Frankly, I think very few GOP voters “get it.” They have little idea how their upcoming votes, in 2022, 2024 and beyond, could irreparably damage the course of America ... perhaps to its demise.
We Americans need to emulate the soul and the spirit of the Ukrainian people.
Steve Hogseth
Menomonie
Michels comes off poorly in television ad
Now I’ve heard everything.
I just saw an ad on TV saying Tim Michels is all for teenagers buying AR-15s, with no waiting period. What is wrong with that man?
I’m pretty sure that statement won’t get him many votes. Would he feel the same if one of his kids was killed?
Good luck, Tim, you just shot yourself in the foot.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire
Americans have a responsibility to vote
One of the founding principles of this great country is that free men have the ability and the right to govern themselves. It was a fact that our forefathers realized and incorporated into our Constitution and Bill of Rights. To govern ourselves and make the right decisions, “we the people” will have to seek out the facts and the truth that will allow us to make good choices at the voting booth. Yes, that is how we govern ourselves, by voting. It is our constitutional right to vote. No state has the right to impede or stop our right to vote.
What has happened and continues to happen in this country is that we are given facts that in truth are opinions. Unlike facts, opinions change as the wind blows. The whisper of a lobbyist, the nudge of a special-interest group can change opinions into facts. It is our responsibility to seek out these facts. Everyone has the right to have their own opinions; they do not have the right to their own facts.
There are those in this country that believe the people are unable or unwilling to govern themselves. They believe that “we the people” does not apply to this country. Since the birth of this country, there have been great men and women who have reaffirmed that “we the people” is still the guiding force.
Now is the time to regain our self-governing. Now is the time to get involved before we lose the privilege and responsibility of governing our own destiny. Men and women in our history have made the ultimate sacrifices to give us the right to vote. It is our responsibility to make sure these sacrifices were not made in vain.
Vote. It is your right and responsibility to do so.
Russ Butterfield
Chippewa Falls
Trump has caused divide in United States
Donald Trump has ruined America. Everyone is against everyone because of his hate and lies.
In all my years, I have never been afraid for America. Only all of you can fix this.
Quit following a cult leader and get yourself out of his control. I want our America back. Peace and security. Please.
Judith Pendergast
Mondovi