How does it feel to be used by your leader?
Bob Woodward’s latest book, “Rage,” uncovers the fact that President Donald Trump knew about COVID-19 in January of this year and then denied its virility and danger to the American public. In February and March audiotapes, Trump confirms this knowledge and that he lied on many occasions about the virus and thereby endangered us as citizens.
One can only wonder now how all the Republicans who railed against the wearing of masks; who stated that the president’s assertion that the virus was a “hoax”; who minimized the closings of schools and the need to keep children and the elderly safe from the virus; who worked to cover up the danger of this infectious virus (that has killed over 190,000 of our citizens and infected over 6 million of us); who insisted on re-opening restaurants, schools, airports, beaches and football stadiums; who blindly followed Trump’s lead and castigated those who wore masks and took precautions to avoid infection; and who mocked and undermined public health by labeling those who wore masks as wusses — Do these folks have any clue to the degree which they have been duped by Trump?
Now that this truth lays bare Trump’s manipulation in order to avoid having to deal with the virus and thereby be able to cast blame on state governors instead, can there be lingering doubt that Trump also encouraged Russian attempts to influence U.S. elections, both in 2016 and now in 2020? “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Wake up and smell the coffee, citizens.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire