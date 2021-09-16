Checking sources key consideration
When hearing or seeing information from social or all other media, I suggest we all ask a few questions, such as: What is being said? Who is saying it? What are their credentials and experience with the topic? What are their resources? How can we find those resources ourselves?
I believe it’s worth the effort to ask those questions and find the answers. It’s one way I gain confidence in what I trust and believe rather than allowing media to influence what I believe and how to feel.
Kim Kelly
Eau Claire
Intersections need to be addressed
When will the city do something about the number of vehicle accidents at Moholt Drive and 14th Street and Folsom Street and 14th?
People are running stop signs at an alarming rate and it is negligence to not take action. Is it going to take a death to finally drive action? Time to make Moholt and 14th a four-way stop?
Joe Turner
Eau Claire
Why not early treatment for COVID?
In early August of last year, when informed by my physician that I had tested positive for COVID-19, I asked his nurse: “What can you do for me?”
Despite being high risk, no treatment was offered. I was told to quarantine 14 days and if my symptoms became intolerable to call their office. My fever became worse but tolerable. On day four I began experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms; these lasted to day nine when all symptoms began to subside.
Since then I’ve learned there are early treatments for this virus that greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. These treatments also reduce the risk of permanent lung and brain damage that can develop without treatment.
Dr. Peter Breggin is the author of “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.” A highly respected psychiatrist, Breggin explains how law prohibits the FDA from issuing emergency use authorization for a vaccine when effective treatments are available. As he explains, outpatient treatments are safe and, when taken early, are effective against COVID. It appears that the three vaccines could only have been approved for emergency use authorization if effective treatments were ignored.
COVID seems to be the only potentially fatal disease for which early treatment is seldom recommended. Why are we told that masks, vaccines and lockdowns are the only way to combat COVID? Why are those with natural immunity (those who had COVID and recovered) being pressured to get vaccinated even though an Israeli study found natural immunity to be stronger than that provided by the vaccines? Did the powers that be, by suppressing the availability of early treatment, avoid emergency use restrictions on vaccines in order to weaponize this disease?
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Are precautions much of a burden?
I find it interesting to observe that Wisconsin employers are already complaining (WPR on Sept. 10) that a vaccine mandate for employees would be a burden.
I want to ask whether COVID-19 itself isn’t a significant burden. It has already had an important impact on our social, economic and cultural lives, not to speak of the loss of family for at least 600,000 people who already died, and that’s only in the U.S.
I have no doubt that lawsuits will be filed (if it hasn’t already happened) just on the principle of it, in order to say an objection was made to a mandate.
My suggestion is to think very hard about what you think is a “burden.”
Suzon R. Gordon
Altoona
Energy measure warrants support
“More than 69,300 Wisconsinites worked in clean energy and clean vehicles at the end of 2020, making the sector a major — and promising — part of the state’s economy,” according to Environmental Entrepreneurs, or E2, a national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors and professionals from every sector of the economy who advocate for policies that are good for the economy and the environment.
According to Micaela Preskill, Midwest advocate for E2, “... the data show that clean energy is rebounding back in every state and every county in the Midwest. Our state and federal lawmakers should take note: if you want these good paying jobs in your backyard, you need to support the policies on the table that are primed to turbocharge clean energy and keep it growing.”
Well, just such a policy is “on the table” right now. The Senate Finance Committee is seriously considering a carbon price.
With a price on carbon, and since most companies like to save money, they will transition to renewable energy to avoid the carbon fee. The fees collected from fossil fuel companies will go to every American as a “carbon cash back” dividend to help everyone afford the transition to green energy.
Urge President Joe Biden and Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to support this policy.
When we stop burning fossil fuels, our air will be clean, our health will improve and our climate will stabilize.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Why no masking at local grocery?
On a recent visit to a grocery store in Eau Claire, I noticed that none of the employees were wearing masks. Zero. I tried to spot one, but failed.
Many of the customers were wearing masks, but not a single employee of a service industry that supplies food, some of it raw. When I asked a manager why no one was wearing masks she provided two flimsy excuses: first that she couldn’t force anyone to wear a mask, and second that it was a corporate decision. A year ago, everyone working at the store was wearing a mask, so obviously, yes, you can make people wear masks, and two, why would a corporation not do what it can to combat a pandemic?
The same morning I went to the store I read — in this paper — that infection rates are going up. Again. I also see that young unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to infection. What motivates a corporation to ignore its responsibility to public safety? Self-centeredness? Lack of empathy? Laziness? Ignorance? Personal convenience?
I am learning that pandemics are circumstances of import and emergency that require focused teamwork and commitment. Mask-wearing has proven conscientious and effective, if that’s what happens to matter.
Steve Betchkal
Eau Claire