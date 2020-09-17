Stolen valor on display at political parade
On Saturday, Sept. 5, many of the residents of our community witnessed a parade of vehicles driving through town and flying flags in support of Donald Trump. Although private civilians have the right to express support of any candidate they wish, it was disturbing to see that this convoy of trucks also included what appeared to be military vehicles filled with uniformed soldiers.
It’s important to remember that, according to the United States Air Force website, members of the military “can’t imply DoD, Air Force, or Reserve endorsement of any party or candidate.” Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume that the uniformed individuals were private citizens engaged in an unethical subterfuge to misrepresent military support for candidate Trump.
Private citizens may legally purchase military vehicles, but it is unethical and potentially unlawful for individuals who are not in the military to present themselves as active military members and decorate a privately owned military vehicle with endorsements of any political candidate.
The Stolen Valor act of 2013 amended “the federal criminal code to rewrite provisions relating to fraudulent claims about military service.” Falsely presenting yourself as a member of the armed services to generate support for a political candidate could be interpreted as an unlawful misrepresentation for personal gain.
I found it highly disturbing that this convoy of Trump supporters would disregard so many of the laws of our nation, and engage in an act of blatant disrespect for our military and our democratic process. In the future, I hope our local Trump supporters will have the common decency to organize their rallies with an awareness of their legal obligations, and demonstrate a higher standard of deference and respect for those with the courage to serve in our armed forces.
Walter Rhein
Eau Claire
A call for legal protection regarding virus
If any purveyor of injections decides to sell or offer in the name of any government entity an immunization vaccine, a credit card-sized certification should be provided to the immunized person certifying that that person has received the vaccine and that it is deemed effective in eliminating the spread of this particular virus.
If booster shots are required, those dates should appear on the card. When entering a confined space the cardholder should feel confident that any liability for spreading this specific virus lies with the administrators of the vaccine and not to the vaccinated person.
All attempts I have made to local, state and federal elected officials to ask for planning protocols have been ignored, so I feel it a reasonable precaution to offer this suggestion. The liability should lie with the purveyor, whether public or private, not with the individual immunized individual. This offer of a reasonable precaution has been respectfully extended to the powers that be.
Willi Cheney
Eau Claire
Veteran’s perspective a decided eye-opener
I recently had a conversation with an 80-plus-year-old veteran who was a POW in North Vietnam.
He wanted to talk and, for a change, I just listened. He went on to say when he was drafted he never gave a thought of trying to get a deferment. He believed it was his patriotic duty as an American to defend the country he loved so dearly. He explained there’s a difference in wrapping yourself in the flag, verses defending the flag, as the current commander and chief does. The Purple Heart he received, he held dear to his heart for the last 60 years until Trump was given one for a gift after he used five deferments to stay out of defending our country.
The veteran continued with his sadness of being disparaged by the current commander in chief as a loser for being captured and even serving in the U.S. armed forces. As tears welled in his eyes all I could do is say, “Thank you for your service.”
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Social growth opportunities in age of COVID
Now that college campuses have opened their doors to students to conduct on-site education, I am becoming increasingly concerned about the rising COVID-19 cases that are occurring in the communities they reside in.
As a college graduate myself, I can understand the social growth opportunities of campus life. Best times of my life. But right now, I do not consider social interactions with people from outside my community a top priority. I do consider social distancing and limiting exposure to be more prudent.
Don’t get me wrong, I too miss social get-togethers with friends at homes or in local bars and restaurants. But now is not the time for these activities. Too risky to my health and the health of others. Concentrating thousands of young people on a college campus knowing they will mingle with residents on and off campus just does not make any sense to me.
College-age students are perfectly capable of online learning in the communities they live. Not nearly as much fun I will admit. Until a vaccine is available a semester or two of lost social growth opportunities will not endanger their health. But it might endanger the health of residents of the communities they encounter.
I also understand college institutions do not want to lose vital tuition and fees they receive when students remain on campus, but I cannot help but wonder if college administrators put too much weight on their finances when rendering their decision to open this fall.
Joanna Rick
Eau Claire
These are chaotic, confusing times for U.S.
Our world is a bit chaotic these days. It came to me the other day that it’s not just one man in the White House, it’s the global elite causing all of this. Part of the One World Government cult. They’ve thrown everything they can at the president from day one. He messed up their plans to take over. The elite work with China and the United Nations, all part of Agenda 21 (smart growth). We, the people, have foiled their progress by resisting their plans. They’re using China for their model. Really??
Now we have this virus. Tests around the country aren’t always accurate, and masks are problematic. Doctors have had success with hydroxychloroquine and have tried to put out info on social media but are banned — one even got fired.
Death rates from COVID-19 are exaggerated, so everyone is scared. I get wonderful info on the Power Hour (shortwave 7490) or online. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny was on recently — she’s an expert on viruses and vaccines. Along with her, there’s Dr. Sherry Rogers who gives info on how to boost the immune system. You’ll never hear all of this on mainstream media, which is so far out there that many I know have turned them off. I quit long ago — the Power Hour is my first go-to, followed by Glenn Beck and then at night Red Eye Radio. I look for “real” news or the truth.
We’re in confusing times — lots of propaganda and just plain lies. We are one vote away from socialism or, worse, Marxist communism. Let’s not forget our soldiers in the millions in graves all over the country who fought for our freedoms and liberty. We have a Constitution and Bill of Rights. Will we be able to keep them?
Esther Niedzwiecki
Owen
President’s stance evident in past speech
Please follow this link to demonstrate how far back it goes for President Donald Trump to acknowledge he thinks servicemen and women are suckers — tinyurl.com/yywzwpdf.
Richard Johnson
Eau Clarie