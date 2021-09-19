When I read (a Leader-Telegram) editorial on the never ending search for a city manager, I thought of one possible reason you may have overlooked: control.
Typically, when a field of candidates is narrowed down to a short list, all remaining applicants have been deemed to be competent, experienced and with qualifications suited to the job.
And just as typically, if any of those final candidates is offered the job, but declines, the offer goes to the next person on the list. It is insulting to the remaining candidates to terminate the job search rather than offering it to the next person.
So taxpayers get to pay again for a nationwide search? There may be a reason why the City Council hasn’t found their candidate, but I don’t believe it is because those who applied were not qualified. Just what exactly is the council’s agenda here?
Sharon Hildebrand
Eau Claire
An open letter to our state Legislature
The cat is out of the bag. Both former Speaker of the House and Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Ron Johnson have admitted — on the record — that the 2020 election in Wisconsin was fair and unmarred by fraud.
Johnson’s admission that Donald Trump lost in Wisconsin for the simple reason that thousands of voters who cast their vote for Republicans on the under ballots did not vote for Trump was well articulated and detailed. Neither he nor Paul Ryan are subject to be manipulated or hoodwinked.
Efforts by the houses of Wisconsin’s Legislature to emulate the Arizona charade in the face of convincing evidence that there was no fraud in Wisconsin — at the cost of some $680,000 of tax money that could be better put to more constructive purposes — merely perpetuates Trump’s “Big Lie” and further serves to erode the confidence of voters in the electoral process, making this misuse of funds even more shameful.
Isn’t it time that members of Wisconsin’s Legislature stop kowtowing to elements of their constituents who have drunk Trump’s Kool-Aid, and demonstrate some sense of country before party? When the charade audit of Wisconsin’s presidential vote tally turns up another barrel of smoke and no evidence of fraud or malfeasance, voters will have every right to seek your removal from office in the next election.
Please nip this unreasonable and unwarranted effort in the bud for the good of the state and its citizens.