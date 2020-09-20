‘The talk’ should include respecting police
Black Lives Matter. All Lives Matter. What exactly are we protesting?
I was listening to a number of Black adults saying they received and have given “the talk” about police. I’m not sure what the talk consists of. Many people I know have been given the talk about police. Our talk consists of respecting those in authority, obey the laws, when the police stop you, do what they tell you to do, and don’t resist arrest. Resisting arrest is foolishness, and I have no desire to support the protesters in this matter.
We should be thankful for our police who risk their lives daily to protect and serve our community. Cut their funds? Heck no, they should be given hazard pay every time they respond to those disobeying the law and refusing to follow police directions.
The police are not the enemy. They’re our neighbors, friends and loved ones who want to come home safely. The media, with their focus on the protesters and not giving the full details of the arrests, are putting our police in danger. Shame on you.
Naturally, police are going to react differently to this strange culture of people who disobey the law and harass the police with their shouting and videoing. This only escalates the situation and the emotions of those involved. Stop and let the police do their jobs that they are trained to do. Allow them to protect themselves and the surrounding citizens from harm. Unless you know exactly what the situation of the arrest is all about, keep out of the way. Support the police. Get your facts first. Stop the rhetoric.
Let’s give our children, and those around us, “the talk.” Resisting arrest equals dire consequences. It places their lives and the police lives in danger. Plain and simple.
Charlotte Nelson
Eau Claire
Project placement could have been better
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry have installed a series of 26 temporary signs entitled “Storywalk” along the bike trail in Owen Park and are seeking a grant to make them permanent.
Geared toward children of early grade school age, they direct kids to do things like “spin around 5 times” and “pretend to jump in a rain puddle.” While certainly a noble project, I want to let them know that a better location should be sought for the following reasons: First, they are not reaching the target audience. The vast majority of the users of the trail are young adults and older. Secondly, a heavily used bike trail is a dangerous place. Finally, adding them to the 11 signs already there makes 37 adjacent to the trail in Owen Park. Makes it kind of hard to enjoy the scenery.
I suggest placing the Storywalk around the perimeter of the playground instead. That’s where the kids are, it’s safe and it’s not nearly as obtrusive.
Rod Leary
Eau Claire
McCarthy magazine article a timely read
Our Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson wants to investigate Barack Obama and his advisers and staff, starting with hearings he will preside over.
Please consider the article about Joseph McCarthy, another Wisconsin senator, as it recently appeared in the New Yorker magazine (you can google it). If it only could be mandated reading for every voter.
Anton Smets
Eau Claire