Choice of production at ECCT not appropriate
Last weekend the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre held the event “Drag Queens and Dessert.” This event was listed as an event for those 18 and older. Although this is the first time I have heard of this event, it is my understanding that this is the third year of this event.
As the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, I believe all events held should be wholesome, uplifting, protect the innocence of children, maintain political neutrality, and demonstrate a value toward family. “Drag Queens and Dessert” is an event that does not meet these standards.
As mentioned previously this event is for adults, but when there is acceptance and promotion of this as adult entertainment at the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre it sends a message. And this message is one our children and families should not be hearing or seeing.
Dawn Matott
Jim Falls