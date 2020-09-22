History and religions key topics for study
Years ago, a college history professor required an essay of our class with this prompt: “Why study history?”
An avid reader of history, I have revisited that question many times. Today, one of my answers is this. Some people study history to justify doing wrong over right, to justify war, oppression, theft, greed, invasion, torture, dishonesty, to name a just a few. Therefore, the rest of us must study history to better recognize when that happens.
For much the same reason, it is also important to study religious texts. The study of history and religions are critically important. Please make sure your kids are actually getting that kind of education over that which is often called “civics” and often is, in essence, propaganda. Clearly, many of us who grew up in past decades did not.
Rita Brunkow
Eau Claire