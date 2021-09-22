Safety of students should come first
While deciding the conditions for the fall return to school, some districts crafted robust plans to protect students, while others are seemingly leaving it to chance. They pick and choose the CDC guidelines that they will follow. For example, they are happy to allow shorter quarantine times for exposed students. Masking, however, remains an issue.
The majority of Americans want masks in school. The number is slightly lower for parents, but is still nearly double the amount of parents who adamantly do not want masks in schools. The opposed parties approach their superintendents and school boards, screaming “parents’ choice” and “freedom.” As a response to the outspoken minority, some district officials choose to ignore CDC, DPI and local health department recommendations for universal masking.
One of the primary responsibilities of superintendents and school boards is to keep children safe and healthy — and learning. Imagine if a group were to approach them saying, “School lunches are very unhealthy. We shouldn’t serve them anymore. It should really be up to parents what their children eat anyway, not the school.” Would a superintendent, feeling pressure from this group, announce that all students must bring their own lunch — in the name of parental choice and freedom? A reasonable school board, one that listens and leads with neutrality and impartiality, would argue that it isn’t in students’ best interest.
A mask mandate is no different. The health and safety of students, aligned with CDC guidance in the face of a pandemic that is increasingly affecting children, must come first.
To school boards and superintendents: Stand up for our children. Especially in the face of adversity.
If you don’t, you are in dereliction of your duty.
Nicole Breed
Altoona
Let’s stop wasting taxpayers’ money
I resent my tax dollars being wasted on a wild-goose chase regarding Wisconsin votes in the 2020 presidential election.
This frivolous program is being spurred on by an ex-president who just won’t admit that he lost the election. In fact, he has made ridiculous comments regarding other elections, such as the recall vote of the governor of California, calling it “rigged” before even one vote was counted. His actions only cast doubt on valid elections and create chaos (which he seems to relish).
There have been various recounts and judicial decisions on this matter across many states, and there has not been any evidence of widespread fraud — anywhere. There is only one way to stop these foolish and expensive witch hunts initiated by some of our Wisconsin legislators, who blindly follow the dictates of a losing presidential candidate, and that is to vote them out of office. Hopefully that will happen soon.
Irene Johnson
Phillips
An alliterative take on Donald Trump
Peter Piper picked a peck ... you know the rest.
Our last past president’s policies and personality propelled the passions and prejudices of America’s proud patriotic people into polarization.
It’s no wonder why it worked way well while it lasted.
That said, just for kicks and giggles we can definitely deem Donald as a doggone demagogue and a generally genuine genius.
Make no mistake: Before you can bound a baby blue basketball in Baltimore you can bet two bits he’ll be back in a bold way.
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire