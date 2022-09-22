Make a case with amendment
Much concern expressed about grievance in our country in the past five years has been concocted or based on falsehood. However, legitimate grievances exist which merit ordinary citizens the protection of the 14th Amendment, “equal protection under the laws.” Consider:
• Laws enacted by many state legislatures controlled by Republicans allow the legislature to determine election outcomes, to curtail voting accommodations, and to severely limit the times and conditions for voting (no water, no drop boxes?).
• The Supreme Court “Citizens United” decision allowed corporations unlimited monetary support for candidates for office, while ordinary citizens are disallowed from taking any campaign contributions to any political candidate as an income tax deduction.
• Gerrymandered election districts artificially distort precinct boundaries to create advantageous election districts favoring select parties.
• Repeal of the Voting Rights Act restored racial discrimination to voting practices within several states.
• The recent Dodd decision strips control for women about decisions about their own reproductive health.
• Legislative decisions creating discrimination toward sexual identity, equality and protection.
• The Republican Party stonewalling to enact health protections for elderly through Social Security enhancements, drug price stabilization, pandemic protections, etc.
• Enactment of laws supporting school vouchers, denying health options from equal application, and favoring Christian religious beliefs.
• Legal sanction for weapons of war to be purchased by the mentally ill and felons, and used for intimidation of others.
• Tax loopholes which allow deductions for the wealthy but deny similar benefits to middle-class citizens.
• Lack of a cap on campaign ads, expenditures, time for electioneering, and a lack of procedure to monitor truth in campaigning.
In short, all the above distort equality protection for citizens and could be addressed legally by using the 14th Amendment, it seems.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Fitting backdrop for president
On Sept. 1 at Independence Hall, with a blood-red background, President Joe Biden described himself by attributing his policies such as fascism and a threat to democracy to his political opponents, mostly Donald Trump. Blood red was an appropriate background.
Blood red for his chaotic abandonment of our Afghan allies to the Taliban.
Blood red for the Russia-Ukraine war that wouldn’t have happened except for his ineptitude regarding Afghanistan.
Blood red for the slaughter that continues in our cities due to his party’s pro-criminal policies.
Blood red for the thousands of fentanyl deaths due to his open-border policies allowing Mexican drug gangs to control our southern border.
Blood red for the millions of babies killed due to his and his party’s pro-abortion policies.
In our next election beware that, despite what they say, Democrats such as Mandela Barnes and Brad Pfaff will be in lockstep with Biden if they are elected.
Dave McCall
Chippewa Falls
Wreaths honor those who served
Last year I participated in Wreaths Across America by laying wreaths at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial near Spooner.
It was a special day and I highly recommend it to everyone as a day to honor those who have sacrificed much for our nation. There is a ceremony before everyone goes out to lay a wreath on each grave and say the name of that veteran aloud.
Sadly, not enough wreaths are donated so many go without. I know times are tough. A wreath costs $15 and if many participate more can be honored. This is the website to donate: wreathsacrossamerica.org.
This year the wreath laying and ceremony will be held on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to participate. This is happening at veteran cemeteries all across America, so wreaths need to be ordered early so they can be made and trucked to their various locations.
I hope many will join me on that day. I know it will be a special addition to your Christmas activities.
Ann Norton
Colfax
Book on Trump speaks volumes
“He could kill fifty people on our side and it wouldn’t matter,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, according to their new book, “The Divider.”
Graham bragged about his access to Donald Trump and told the husband-and-wife author duo about Trump’s boasts regarding his closeness with evangelical pastors who’d met with him the day before. He said Trump had told him: “Those (expletive) Christians love me.” Subsequently during the Ukraine impeachment scandal, regarding ex-president Trump, Graham said: “He’s a lying (expletive),” adding that, still, Trump was “fun to hang out with.”
Supporters of the former president insist that: “Trump always tells it like it is.”
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
Debates valuable learning tool
Like a lot of folks, I take an interest in U.S. history. Something I find especially interesting is political debates. The National Constitution Center has a top-ten list of the best moments in political debates, and sitting at the top is the Lincoln-Douglas debates in 1858 for U.S. Senator from Illinois.
As you might expect, the debates — all seven of them — tended to center around slavery. While Lincoln lost this race, he became president two years later, and as they say, the rest is history.
I can’t think of a better way to get a sense of the sincerity and grasp of a candidate without seeing them engage their opponent in a discussion of the issues. Modern debates are not a perfect vehicle for exploring important issues in a deep and meaningful way, but most of us need more than an overly dramatic 30-second soundbite to get a feel for how a person handles themselves under pressure.
The Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District is a race between Derrick Van Orden and Brad Pfaff. I don’t know a lot about either one of them, which is why I was looking forward to the three-debate format U.S. House candidates typically conduct. Unfortunately, Van Orden seems to be overly sensitive to having debates with Pfaff, stating “75% of our district does not have a four-year degree, and they deserve to ask the questions, not university professors or biased media.”
Poor Derrick. Holding a grudge and grievance against those who opted to pursue a degree. When did that become a bad thing? No one is better than another simply because they pursued a degree at any level, but should they be looked down upon because they did? Please, Derrick, debate Brad. I know you can do it.
Robert Bednar
Eau Claire