Understating dangers of COVID-19 perilous
As a school board member in my community, I had a front row seat to discussions about reopening schools in this pandemic. I was disappointed to see that personal belief and experiences held more weight in those conversations than advice from medical experts.
Today, I am more outraged than ever toward the current president because now, in his own voice, we can hear him explicitly admit on recorded calls to Bob Woodward that he provided a false narrative of COVID. School board members, myself included, were making these gravely important decisions affecting our district based off of his lies and manipulation.
People’s lives and health are affected daily because of the decision of returning to school. And while we looked to the president and Wisconsin Republican leaders for answers, they manipulated and failed us.
These recorded phone calls with Woodward prove that this president is a man that continuously lies to the American people. The calls prove he was willing to sacrifice children, their families and entire communities to protect his image.
He admitted himself: COVID is not a hoax, it isn’t the standard flu, it harms children, and it’s airborne.
The president’s defense that “he didn’t want to alarm our country” is asinine. His entire administration has revolved around sounding the alarm on fictitious threats, and misleading the American people about a significant risk that has now killed more than 200,000.
I pray for those I may have harmed based on my decisions on the school board; the future decisions I make will be based on informed facts. Voting to remove President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers will be the start of keeping Americans safe and truly making America great again.
Paul Johnson
Spooner