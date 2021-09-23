Landfill neighborhood needs protection
An article in the Aug. 20 Leader-Telegram contained important research comparing the compensation and protection provided to one-mile residents of the five landfills owned by the same operator as the Seven Mile Creek Landfill. It’s evident that for 25 years, the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood has been sorely mistreated in the negotiations with the landfill owner.
The article states, “The landfill’s current lifespan would end in 2022. The proposed expansion would close it in 2029.” Seymour residents were told the landfill would close when the last three expansions were granted in 2001, 2005 and 2016. It continues to operate and expand. A DNR representative said, “This landfill will never close.” Seymour residents were misled for years.
The Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood has learned from the past. It’s implied in the article that the landfill will reach capacity in seven years and then close. We aren’t fooled. The working “cell” will reach capacity, and the owner can request another expansion. Seven Mile Creek Landfill owns another 309-plus acres at the Olson Drive location that can be used as a waste site for other cells. The landfill will operate in Seymour far beyond 2029.
The landfill owner should not minimize the impact and offer false hope that it will close in seven years. It will be a waste site for many more years and the problems of odor, noise, dust, unsightly view, etc., are growing exponentially for its one-mile radius neighbors. Homeowners within one mile need protection.
The current expansion request presents an opportunity to develop a long-range plan. Representatives of Seymour, Eau Claire and Eau Claire County need to negotiate with the landfill owner for fair and reasonable compensation and property value protection for the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood.
Kathy Campbell
Eau Claire
Youth homelessness remains a concern
I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Monday morning senior golfers at Princeton Valley. Your kindness and generosity is truly heartwarming. What a couple of us started three years ago as a fundraiser for the Eau Claire schools Homeless Program has morphed into an all-Princeton seniors group effort.
Also heartwarming is the generosity without hesitation of event contributors — Chippewa Valley Sporting Goods, Altoona Family Restaurant, Glass Orchard, Collective Charms and Princeton Valley.
I am also blessed with great neighbors. After learning of the homeless program, neighbors have walked into my yard with checks made out for the effort.
The number of homeless in Eau Claire Schools has dropped somewhat because of the recent child tax credit. (It is my belief that the main responsibility of government is to make sure young families thrive, not just get by.)
The homeless numbers are dropping but we still have work to do. For instance, the director of the Eau Claire schools Homeless Program has indicated that there is not enough affordable housing for young families in Eau Claire.
Why do we need to help? The American Journal of Psychology found, “childhood neglect and childhood poverty uniquely predicted PTSD in children and, later on, in adult arrests.”
You can help by donating to Eau Claire Area Schools Foundation. In the check’s memo write “Homeless Program.” One-hundred percent of your donation will go to benefit homeless children in the Eau Claire schools. The address is Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, 500 Main St., Eau Claire, WI, 54701. You can also write in the check’s memo, “Charlie’s Cause.”
I thank you in advance for your kindness.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire
A few questions that need to be asked
Back by popular demand, more questions to ponder:
Is it my imagination or are 95% of speeders in this town proud members of the LLCV (Lead-footed Ladies of the Chippewa Valley)?
With a quarterback rating of 37 in the first week, should Aaron Rodgers have gone back to hosting Jeopardy?
What is current VP Kamala Harris doing for a living nowadays?
Now that Ron Kind is finally giving up his lucrative part-time job, who will assume the mantle as Nancy Pelosi’s favorite little hand puppet?
After the long Ron Kind era ends, who will this newspaper adopt as their new pet politician?
After printing about 500 trash-Trump cartoons over the last five years, when is this newspaper scheduled to begin printing the 500 bash-Biden cartoons?
How can a five-to-four conservative Supreme Court be “out of balance,” but a five-to-four liberal court be “in balance?”
Why has mega-billionaire Bill Gates quietly become the biggest private owner of farmland in America?
After cancelling the Keystone Pipeline and trying to suspend all drilling on federal lands, why is the Harris-Biden administration now begging eco-unfriendly OPEC to produce more oil and gas?
Is there a shred of credibility remaining in the FDA, WHO, CDC, NIH or Dr. Anthony Fauci?
With the new push for booster shots,’ what will become of the term “fully vaccinated?”
How can the Mainstream Media Cartel be accused of violating journalistic standards when all such standards have been abandoned long ago?
Is Hillary Clinton and her ilk still telling the “Big Lie” that the 2016 election was stolen from her by the Russians?
Given the many humiliating foreign and domestic blunders by the Harris-Biden administration, when will articles of impeachment be drafted?
Should we be permanently flying our flags at half-staff to mourn the loss of the America we once knew?
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Service men, women should be lauded
Dear L-T newspaper:
I read with interest, having been a federal contractor involved in the hunt for Osama Bin Laden, how the AP honors two to four thousand fellow contractors who gave their all, their lives.
How nice to find out we lost the war in Afghanistan. No, the politicians did. Our service men and women gave their all. I volunteered for and served at a danger posting in El Salvador with the Foreign Service as an information management officer. Sean Smith gave his all.
What have you given? Who have you honored?
Ralph Palmer
Chippewa Falls