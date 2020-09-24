Face masks critical to curbing the virus
Now that Gov. Tony Evers has wisely extended the statewide order requiring masks to be worn in indoor public spaces, it is time for merchants and other business people to ensure it is being followed in their establishments.
There is no question that wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even the now-politicized CDC says so. And wearing a mask does not infringe on anyone’s constitutional rights. I have read the Constitution on a number of occasions and have yet to find one reference to a mask anywhere in it.
My wife and I recently returned from a short visit to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It was like night and day. While convenience stores in western Wisconsin permit shoppers to enter and make purchases without wearing these life-saving masks, that does not happen in Michigan. As one store employee told my wife in Watersmeet: “If they are not wearing a mask, we do not serve them.”
It will take a societal effort to beat back this pandemic. A vaccine is neither coming soon nor will it be a panacea. We will have to wear masks well into 2021. Please wear them and if you own a business, start enforcing the order.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire
Coverings should be utilized nationwide
Remember those caravans, said to be approaching our border from the South, threatening to “invade” the United States? Remember how it was necessary to build a wall to protect ourselves from that menacing “horde”? President Donald Trump staked an election on that fabrication, making some believe and fear that an alleged assault on our sovereignty was imminent.
Yet, now, with a pandemic actually rampaging throughout the land, an invasion that is costing this nation thousands of lives and tanking an economy, he makes light of its presence and refuses to fashion a wall of defense, which, in this instance, would amount to enforcing the use of masks, nationwide.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Candidate’s record warrants our trust
We trust Joe Biden to command our troops — he is a strong supporter of NATO and his son Beau served in Iraq. He led the effort to pass the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act.
We trust him to uphold the US Constitution — he was reelected six times to serve 36 years in the U.S. Senate. In 2017, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Joe knows the pain families can go through — he lost his first wife and daughter in a car crash and his son Beau to cancer. He honors their passing every Dec. 18 and is a regular churchgoer.
We trust him to respect and represent women — he chose a powerful running mate, has been married for 43 years and authored the Prevention of Violence Against Women Act.
Biden recognizes the threat of climate change and supports protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
He helped pass health care that prohibits discrimination for preexisting conditions. This year he was endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign and he supports same-sex marriage.
We trust Joe to support diversity — as a senator he fought against apartheid in South Africa. While he initially opposed race-integration busing, he fought a constitutional amendment to ban it.
Joe helped bring us out of the worst jobs market since the Great Depression, working with Republicans including John McCain to pass three tax relief and budget control laws.
We trust Joe Biden.
Crispin, Becky and Avala Pierce
Eau Claire
Anti-maskers simply don’t care about others
We have laws about “no shirt, no shoes, no service” for public health reasons. So why can’t we have one requiring wearing a mask to help stop the spread of coronavirus? It’s a public health issue, not an attempt to take away people’s rights.
What I find most disturbing is that people who refuse to wear a mask and the sheriffs that protect them are just merely refusing to recognize the importance of protecting the health of others. They claim they have a constitutional right to not wear a mask, but in truth, they are just saying they don’t care about others, they don’t care about their neighbors or community. They may act like they are being tough or somehow defending their rights, but deep down they know that isn’t the real reason. They know that wearing a mask could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and they just don’t care.
Not wearing a mask doesn’t make you tough, all it says is that you are selfish or just too lazy to wear one. Many of you claim you have a constitutional right not to wear one because you don’t want to publicly admit you oppose everything the governor says because he is a Democrat. How sad that you would rather risk the lives of others because you feel compelled to oppose everything our governor proposes regardless if it could help people in this state. I can’t help but wonder what kind of person cares more about political agendas than people?
Just think how much better a person you would be by doing the simple act of putting on a mask. It would say, “I care about you, I don’t want you to get sick. I don’t want to take that chance.”
Marguerite Stroede
Spooner
Congrats to Leader-Telegram for going above and beyond
It was a very important day recently here in the Eau Claire-Menomonie area — the first “Sunday” edition of the Friday Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
As mentioned here when they announced it a while back, the paper went to five-day-a-week publication from every day. The big grin you see on my face is a result of me paging through the paper and discovering that: a) the Sunday comics are in there (as is Parade magazine), b) the Friday comics page is still there and c) the Saturday comics page is there too. Given that there was no assurance any of the three would be included, that’s remarkable, especially in these days of a lack of deference to the entertainment value of comic strips.
Congratulations to publisher Randy Rickman and new editor Matt Milner for doing something you didn’t need to do.
Mike Tiefenbacher
Menomonie