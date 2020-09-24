Climate woes have far-reaching impacts
Once more we find ourselves in what has increasingly become a kind of double-whammy weather season: hurricanes and tropical storms slamming our southern coastal states while out-of-control wildfires ravage the West.
We feel blessedly safe from these extreme weather and climate events here in the Midwest, but how long can that last? As I write, a pink-eyed sun burns through smoke-plumes spreading from those western fires across the entire continental U.S. Degradation of air quality is one price all of us pay for our failure to effectively meet the climate challenge.
Think of the heartbreak and anguish of having to leave your home, carrying only as many of your belongings as you can pack into your car, and not knowing whether anything will be left standing when you’re able to safely return. This is to say nothing of the human, animal and plant life lost to these catastrophes.
One thing we can be sure of: Contrary to the president’s unfounded pronouncements (“It will start getting cooler”), as the oceans and atmosphere continue to heat up, every region will become more dangerous and harder to live in if we don’t act on the evidence at hand.
A convincing argument can be made that anxiety over unaddressed changes in climate and the environment lies at the root of some of the social turmoil that is driving America’s current toxic internal divisions. In the face of growing fear and damage to food sources, the grip is loosening on the glue that has held our society together. “E pluribus unum” too easily becomes “Every man for himself.”
If we care about the future, we must carry our concern for what is happening to our country and to the Earth to the polls, whichever way we choose to vote, this November.
Thomas R. Smith
River Falls
Consider sources when making decisions
Like many others, I have strong ties to U.S. military service. My father and uncles served in World War II. My dad’s military career spanned 32 years and my brother and I also served.
I have seen the soldier “losers” and “suckers” comments attributed to President Donald Trump by The Atlantic. The article does not name the originator of the information and instead states, “multiple sources tell The Atlantic.” More than 10 days later, the editor-in-chief at The Atlantic had no sources willing to go on the record. In the interest of getting attention and causing influence, reporters, celebrities, political candidates and others freely cite anonymous multiple sources. In the interest of truth, can anonymous sources be trusted?
Recent letters in the Voice of the People have recommended reflecting on personal life experiences (veteran, health care worker, teacher) to define a choice at the polls. Indeed, our own experiences and beliefs shape our expectations for our president. The ever present media deluge also contributes. That’s why it gets tricky. We start with our individual integrity and campaigners seek to influence our vote with information. Is it fact, fiction or a blend? The influencer promotes it as fact. When it’s time to mark your ballot, know what influence feeds into your decision. What is the integrity of the source that influenced you?
Rick Ryan
Altoona
Masking is not too much to ask of us
Recently, there have been protests directed at mask mandates and criticism of local public officials.
Although no American would deny that these protesters can exercise their constitutional rights, their actions and their words reveal much very disturbing about these people.
First, they are very selfish. Apparently, it is all about them. People wear masks to protect others more than to protect themselves.
Next, they seem to think bullying is acceptable. They appear to be following the example of the man in the White House when they name call, disrespect and just behave boorishly. As parents or grandparents, they are certainly setting poor examples for their children or grandchildren.
Although they claim to be patriotic, they are just the opposite. Patriotic citizens make decisions and, sometimes, sacrifices, for the good of the country. One can only imagine how these people would have behaved during World War II when rationing of certain items was mandated so that resources could be focused on the war effort. Today’s anti-maskers go wild when asked to wear a simple mask.
These people certainly seem to have a distorted idea of what is a real threat to this country. They attack the motives and the character of local officials, but they probably support a man in the White House who is enriching himself at taxpayer expense, ignores the constitutional principal of checks and balances, and uses government institutions to help his friends and attack his perceived enemies. The local officials are trying to save lives; the man in the White House is threatening the foundations of this democracy, like voting.
Finally, these people accuse mask-wearers of being sheep. However, who are the real followers? The arguments of mask critics seem to originate from anti-government groups.
Remember that adversity like we face reveals one’s character.
Charles Russell
Eau Claire
One key difference between candidates
You hear so much out there on the news, you don’t know what to believe anymore. However, there is one huge difference between the candidates and that is the direction they are traveling on the road of life.
There are only two directions on the road of life and your choice will last for eternity. Which road are you traveling on? Do you favor life with restrictions on abortions or favor killing the child all the way up to birth?
For all of President Donald Trump’s faults, he has still done more to support life than any other president. Sometimes we have to look beyond the personality of the president to the importance of the issue.
If we choose life, God can take care of any other problems. But if we choose abortion and death, we will be on our own.
Judy Mehne
Menomonie
Flag should have been flown at half mast
I respect the flag. I also respect all forms of protest using it. I do not like to see it worn on someones sweaty head.
One of the best flags in the Chippewa Valley is flown by a porn shop in Lake Hallie. It’s great. I noticed it is not at half mast for RGB. I talked to them about it and the person I spoke with said it was not his call, up to corporate. Up to corporate? For a porn shop? Yes, I am a little bit upset by that.
These are really tough times for our country. RGB is our October surprise.
Jon Turner
Chippewa Falls