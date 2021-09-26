The first big step on fixing this immigration and other politically corrupt political ventures would be to prosecute politicians who violate their oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else, such as job availabilities, earned government programs and the rule of law. The first step to taking care of the so-called immigration and terrorist thing and criminal giveaways of taxpayer-earned government programs and employment opportunities is to enforce the existing rule of law and cease the government’s aiding and abetting known criminals and their disregard for the rule of law.
A second step would be to fiscally upright the government’s irresponsible, incompetent and criminal mismanagement of taxpayer funds, the fraudulent use of government programs, and investigate those in government who originated and have participated in these criminal activities against “we the people” and hold those who are responsible and accountable by prosecuting them for their crimes.
Granting Congress and the president the temporary accountability, responsibility and authority to manage the taxpayers’ funds by we the people is not a license for elected representatives to steal from Paul to pay Peter. In other words, stealing or the inappropriate or incompetent use of taxpayer funds for personal vendettas, party vendettas or special-interest vendettas or graft to pay off other politicians should not be considered legal because you are in Congress. Doing so is called racketeering and the RICO laws passed by Congress should apply.
Erv Thoms
Chippewa Falls
State elections have been vindicated
In the Wisconsin November 2020 election, 3.3 million Wisconsinites participated. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, two men are being prosecuted for election fraud.
Now the Wisconsin Legislature would like taxpayers to spend up to $860,000 to look into Wisconsin elections. Wisconsin’s results have already been counted two times.
Is this a way to destroy trust in America’s elections and a way to destroy American democracy?