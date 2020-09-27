Choice of production not appropriate
Recently the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre held the event “Drag Queens and Dessert.” This event was listed as an event for those 18 and older. Although this is the first time I have heard of this event, it is my understanding that this is the third year of this event.
As the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, I believe all events held should be wholesome, uplifting, protect the innocence of children, maintain political neutrality, and demonstrate a value toward family. “Drag Queens and Dessert” is an event that does not meet these standards.
As mentioned previously this event is for adults, but when there is acceptance and promotion of this as adult entertainment at the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre it sends a message. And this message is one our children and families should not be hearing or seeing.
Dawn Matott
Jim Falls
GOP changes tune on timing of court pick
This is in response to your Sept. 22 editorial titled “Government must follow Constitution.”
Prior to politicians taking their seats in the United States Senate, they must take the following oath, in pertinent part: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same ...”
In 2016 President Barack Obama nominated federal circuit court Judge Merrick Garland for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Garland had previously been confirmed by a vote of 76-23. All “no” votes came from Republicans and were not based on qualifications.
We all know what happened next: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to even hold a hearing, much less an up-or-down vote, on the nomination, claiming it was too close to an election. This, in my opinion, was clear violation of the Constitution, which contains no such standard.
Fast forward to 2020 and the Republicans have changed their tune, now trying to rush through President Donald Trump’s upcoming nomination less than 40 days before the election. Your editorial does get one thing correct: Rushing a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court through the process is short-sighted and does a major disservice to our nation.
However, siding only with the Constitution does not go far enough. Only one party has failed to live up to the oath of office quoted above: the Republican Party. The president continually has tried to undermine the integrity of this election, even going so far as to say he will wait and see if he will accept the results should he lose. Guess which party? Think about this before you cast your ballot.
Steve Holzhausen
Eau Claire