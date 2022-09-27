In the 2020 presidential election, 61% of Altoona-Eau Claire voters supported the Biden-Sanders agenda, while only 43% of rural Eau Claire County voters did the same. Meanwhile every county adjacent to Eau Claire and nearly every township in those counties voted in support of the Trump agenda.
These historically stark differences seem to have been driven by the hatred of one man and/or the resentment of the values and success of middle- and upper-class Americans. These attitudes are disturbing and difficult to understand.
The policies that Biden ran on have now been largely implemented. The predictable results have been ruinous to our economy and harmful to nearly every lower- and middle-class American.
His abandonment of the economic principles and personal freedoms gifted to us in our Constitution by the Founding Fathers should worry every American patriot. Those founding principles and individual rights have lifted millions of the poor out of poverty and given us the most prosperous society in world history. We must not wait until 2024 to undo the damage being inflicted upon us.
Our city friends can atone for their 2020 mistake by going to the polls on Nov. 8 and voting against every candidate who has supported the authoritarian, socialist and anti-free market policies of our hapless president. In simple terms, there is not a Democrat on the November ballot worthy of the support of the good citizens of the Chippewa Valley.
John Torgerson
Town of Brunswick
Van Orden record troublesome
Republican Derrick Van Orden is running to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.
On Aug. 27, 2021, Van Orden was found with a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag during a security checkpoint at the Cedar Rapids Municipal Airport. He was fined $300 and placed on probation until Dec. 27, 2022. I’m wondering how many voters are aware of this.
Van Orden claims to be the “law and order” candidate, while being on probation for breaking the law. In addition, the Daily Beast reported Van Orden used funds from his previous campaign to travel to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Federal law requires candidates to use campaign dollars for campaign-related travel only. On Jan. 6, Van Orden was not running an active campaign. Social media posts show he was on the grounds during the riot.
Is this the type of individual we want representing the 3rd Congressional District?
Alvina Stainer
River Falls
Let’s protect our public schools
When a town loses its public school, consider what is lost.
The community loses its high school marching band, also the choir, the orchestra, the grade school and high school sports, including varsity, and even the school mascot. Gone will be the special clubs that interest students. For example: Future Farmers of America, the arts, music, crafts, theater productions and even more. The whole community will suffer without public education.
Our climate here can be harsh, but we live here because we are community strong. We love our hometowns. So why would we want to privative and take away our pubic schools? And even cancel the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Vote for candidates that support our public schools. Say “no” to Tim Michels. Remember to vote. Your vote counts.