Biofuels play key role in economy
There’s a simple thing the Environmental Protection Agency can do to ease the burden facing Wisconsin farmers and biofuel producers: uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard, as required by law. While there has been recent progress, the agency’s actions have repeatedly hurt biofuels, which drains income from rural communities across our state.
Secret refinery exemptions allow oil companies to avoid laws designed to protect competition from biofuels. The waivers have quadrupled over the last several years, going to major corporations like Exxon and Chevron, which have destroyed demand for over four billion gallons of ethanol. The president recently called on the EPA to reject over 50 retroactive waiver applications. Unfortunately, the agency is still considering dozens of requests, including 17 gap-year exemptions and 33 additional exemptions covering 2019 and 2020. At a time when the industry is already reeling from the effects of COVID-19, approving these would be devastating.
Wisconsin is the nation’s eighth-largest producer of biofuels, employing roughly 30,000 people statewide. Often, the industry is the lifeblood that supports smaller, rural communities. We can’t afford more hurdles from the EPA. We’re asking the administration to uphold President Donald Trump’s promise to support biofuels and the economic value the industry provides. That means denying these new waiver requests. Doing so is critical to our state’s success.
Dale Wester
Centuria
Leaders should have certain traits
There have been 200,000-plus deaths by COVID-19. Science and common sense are the answers to this crisis. It’s incumbent on us to make some changes. If we don’t, then shame on us and shame on our leadership.
When voting for president, I look first at the incumbent. Has he provided leadership? Has he picked honest, skilled, experienced people to work with him? Does he show respect for the Constitution that he has sworn to uphold?
There are also certain personality traits that I appreciate in everyone, including my president. They include the following: decency, integrity, compassion, respect, morality, empathy and responsibility. People who have these traits can usually be depended upon. Before you vote, consider the candidates and traits they possess.
Vincent Ruzic
Hixton
Reaction by police warranted in riots
The article that appeared in the Sept. 4 issue of the Leader-Telegram demands a response.
The article stated, “The catalyst of the carnage in Minneapolis this June was the action by Third Precinct officers to launch tear gas in to the crowd on Lake Street.” As if the police used tear gas for no reason. The catalyst was the looting and arson caused by rioters bent on senseless destruction of property. People lost their businesses and employees lost their livelihoods inflicted by this wanton lawlessness. The police did not cause the mayhem but reacted to it, and used remarkable restraint in trying to restore order.
The writer reveals his youth and inexperience by making the silly suggestion that he and Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus expose themselves to a public demonstration of CS gas, which is banned in warfare but not for riot control. Medical literature supports the relative safety of tear gas (National Center for Biotechnology Information — National Institute of Health).
John Snyder Sr.
Eau Claire