Seeking accountability for bridge issues
Slowly the details of the failure of the High Bridge are coming out. The Leader-Telegram article on Sept. 27 clearly identifies the scope of the $3 million repair. It is not only one pier, not two piers, but three piers that need to be repaired. In addition, “abutments on both ends of the bridge are also being repaired to address worn out parts.”
There is absolutely no way all this damage was missed in a November 2020 inspection, as previously cited by the city spokesperson published in the Leader-Telegram. Who/what company did the inspection in November 2020 and how much did it cost?
A thorough inspection by a licensed engineer should have discovered the damage on three piers and found that parts on the abutments of the bridge were worn out.
And finally, and more importantly, the engineering company that performed the initial inspection and was project lead for the remodeling of the existing bridge was also derelict. Their work was careless and sloppy. Was this intentionally done to submit the lowest bid and win the project? I think it was.
The multiple problems, multiple piers failing, and the price tag on this project means that there was incompetent work from the very start. This type of damage and the extent of the damage does not happen over several years.
The city should hold accountable the original project/inspection company. The city’s responsibility is to lessen the taxpayer burden to its citizens, not line the pockets of a company that does business with the city. The city leaders are misleading the citizens with an attitude of “oh well, lets fix it and move on.”
And that is a sad thing because $3 million would have helped our homeless community, and the entire community immensely.
Carol Flanigan
Eau Claire
Two groups that share some similarities
Progressives have been labeled “self-loathers,” because they’re seen as confessors of guilt, who hold a mirror to the dark side of history and human impulse, muckrakers who dig below the shiny topside to expose corruption.
But I say, they’re no more self-loathing than evangelicals, who regard themselves as “wretches,” born into sin, and unworthy to stand in the light, who condemn themselves to the pit for their egregious nature, who see no virtue but only vice in themselves.
Fortunately, in both cases, saving grace serves to restore respectability.
For evangelicals, it comes in the form of a blessed savior, whose death they believe atoned for their myriad offenses.
For progressives, grace is in the call of conscience to do better, to affirm a peoples’ capability of rising to higher moral achievement.
The evangelical, reborn, never forgets nor denies the darkness in himself, even while he dons the garment of repentance and seeks to walk in the way of his savior.
So, too, the progressive acknowledges the dark side of himself as an incentive to transcend this lesser being and advocate for what is fair and just.
In both cases the culture of darkness is not canceled but owned, as impetus for liberation and betterment, be it in person or nation.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith