Our government is failing us
Our government does not function well. Some say it doesn’t function at all. Some are angry about that; others say it’s what they want. The latter ironically and unfortunately are now getting elected.
Those opposed to a strong, well-functioning government are libertarians. They believe if government got out of the way the economy would flourish, which they claim would benefit everyone. Their sacred cow is profit or the bottom line. They believe government interference is the cause of all problems so they hate all regulations, even those supported by a majority of American people.
Even though only 17% to 23% of Americans admit to being libertarians, they have shown power by quietly making everything for profit — prisons, schools, the news, our military, etc. Their aim is to privatize the post office, Social Security and drop all government aid and further weaken all departments. All our institutions are infiltrated with them, even the Supreme Court, which passed the Citizens United decision that gave extreme rights to corporations. Congress has through deregulations supported monopolies, trusts, banks, loan sharks, international corporations, etc., while defunding all government agencies and referring to them as the swamp or dark state.
Now, health care costs so much because it’s a natural monopoly that should require limits on unfair profits. Our citizens are killed by guns and COVID because of the anti-regulation sentiment these government haters foster.
Do you want no government, a small government or one that will not function? If so, keep electing businessmen, conservatives and those who are profit driven, who all to some degree lean toward libertarianism. But then don’t blame our government, which has lost its power to provide needed services. Finally, can our country be strong without a capable government? Russia is betting it can’t by supporting libertarian thought.
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Fair maps should be priority
Redistricting is the once-a-decade process of redrawing the state’s political boundaries based on the latest census showing how populations have changed. Those in charge of creating the maps can create an advantage for their political party in future elections by packing opponents’ voters into a few districts or spreading them thin among multiple districts — a process known as gerrymandering.
Our elections are a fundamental part of our democracy. Elections should be fair, and voters should chose their elected officials, not the other way around. Republicans in a Democrat district or Democrats in a Republican district often find that their vote does not matter. The result is that gerrymandering weakens our democracy by making it difficult to hold elected officials accountable, decreases the number of voters who vote in local and state elections and decreases the number of candidates.
To illustrate this last point, in the November 2018 general election, 33 of 99 state Assembly races featured candidates who ran unopposed. After all, why go through the expense and time to run for office when the result of the election is a forgone conclusion.
Most voters want members of the Legislature to work across party lines but our legislative districts are drawn to be “safe” for one party or another, favoring extreme partisanship. Nonpartisan redistricting would result in more mixed districts where moderate views prevail. Now is the time to reject the past practice of partisan gerrymandering by advocating redistricting by an independent nonpartisan commission. I urge readers to contact their state senator and representative and urge them to support nonpartisan redistricting.
Craig Patterson
Weyerhaeuser